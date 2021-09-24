SUNNYVALE, Calif. and STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AX Semantics, an AI-powered, natural language generation (NLG) leader, today announced the company has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Business Technology Solution in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning category in the 18th Annual Stevie International Business Awards®. AX Semantics' software was recognized for its ability to help companies effortlessly create quality content at scale, and keep pace with today's business demands in the digital age. AX Semantics' technology was selected out of nearly 4,000 nominations from business and organizations in 63 nations.
"The future of e-Commerce is personalized and we're delighted that the Stevies recognized our work to move the sector forward," said Saim Rolf Alkan, CEO and founder of AX Semantics. "As e-Commerce continues to boom, online retailers will need the ability to scale quickly and create content that can reach consumers across continents and through different languages."
AX Semantics' AI-powered natural language generation (NLG) software is versatile and powerful. Everything is accessible via a desk or web browser, with no programming or IT departments required. AX Semantics integrates AI for grammatical alignment and prediction, providing access to its NLG tool in 110 languages in a manner of minutes, helping companies to scale rapidly and globally. Designed with integrated, self-service e-learning capabilities, customers can start automating text within 48 hours. A subscription-based service helps businesses of all sizes compete with a budget range right for them.
2021 Stevie International Business Awards judges had the following to say about AX Semantics:
- "Personalized e-commerce is the future, accelerated by COVID-19, and AX Semantics did a great job at capturing the market. It also seamlessly integrates across markets, making it a great value driver for customers."
- "The nomination perfectly suits the category. With COVID-19, the rise in the e-commerce business brought in several new requirements, of which content generation is one. AX Semantics seems to solve the problem with its NLP-based platform."
- "This is the initiative that the international community needs nowadays."
The Stevie International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2021 Stevie IBAs received entries from 3,700 organizations in 65 nations and territories. Nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About AX Semantics
AX Semantics is an AI-powered, natural language generation (NLG) software company built to address today's biggest content and e-commerce challenges. Our sophisticated SaaS-based solution effortlessly creates vast quantities of content at scale — to hyper-personalize e-commerce shopping for consumers and drive up to 30% higher conversion rates for brands, product descriptions from data, traffic generation category pages, produce social media content, and more. We make automated content generation — in more than 110 languages, in a manner of minutes — a reality for customers of all sizes within the e-commerce, business, retail or media publishing sectors. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany with an additional office in Sunnyvale, California, AX Semantics is a privately-held company backed by Airbridge Equity Partners. Follow us on social media at Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, or learn more at https://en.ax-semantics.com.
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
