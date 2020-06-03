GLEN MILLS, Pa., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced the launch of Rival™ DTM Topcoat RV901™ and RV902™ value-oriented coating products. These additions to the Rival portfolio broaden Axalta's Commercial Transportation offering to include an easy-to-apply, one-step topcoat formulated to deliver outstanding adhesion and flexibility in non-corrosive to mildly corrosive environments.
"Our customers are constantly looking to us for new and innovative ways to help them work more efficiently," said Troy Weaver, Vice President of Axalta, Global Refinish. "RV901 and RV902 topcoats help to save our customers time and money by allowing them to eliminate the primer process in certain types of applications."
"In addition, these products use the same activators that customers already have on hand, so there is no need for additional inventory," continued Weaver. "The utilization of common activators plus the topcoat's one-step application process helps reduce overall job costs. These two new products are terrific additions to the Rival portfolio and fill a need for our customers."
Rival RV901 and RV902 DTM have been formulated to distribute a high-gloss, durable finish with excellent gloss retention. This DTM topcoat can be applied over properly prepared steel, weathered galvanized and aluminum surfaces, and is the ideal choice for chassis and trailers, or any application where a high build DTM polyurethane is desired.
Rival RV901 and RV902 are available at all authorized Commercial Transportation Distributors and come in RV901 black and RV902 white factory packaged colors.
