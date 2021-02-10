BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $122.2 million, compared to $110.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating profit for the quarter was $14.1 million, compared to $13.9 million for the third quarter. Net income for the quarter was $14.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of $10.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. EPS was favorably impacted by a previously unrecognized tax benefit of $0.11 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.4%, compared to 43.6% in the third quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $204.2 million on December 31, 2020, compared to $212.7 million on September 30, 2020.
For the full year 2020, the Company reported revenue of $474.6 million, compared with $343.0 million for the full year 2019. Systems revenue for the year was $293.6 million, compared to $202.6 million in 2019. Operating profit was $58.0 million in 2020, compared to $24.2 million in 2019. Net income for the year was $50.0 million with diluted earnings per share of $1.46. This compares to 2019 net income of $17.0 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.50.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "After extraordinary revenue and earnings results in 2020, we are planning for another year of growth at Axcelis. The semiconductor market is forecast to show strength across all markets and the expanded Purion product family, specifically targeted at these markets, is poised for further growth."
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brewer said, "Axcelis delivered exceptional fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial performance. The Company achieved its highest annual revenue in the last 15 years due to the strength of the market and the competitive Purion product line. For the full year 2020, operating profit increased 140% on a 38% increase in revenue, highlighting the significant leverage in our business model."
Business Outlook
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2021, Axcelis expects revenues ranging from $118 to $138 million. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be approximately 40%. First quarter operating profit is forecasted to be in the range of $11-19 million with earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.22-0.42. The high end of our revenue range assumes the issuances of required U.S. Government export licenses in the first quarter.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Product
$
115,777
$
102,304
$
449,903
$
319,505
Services
6,422
5,419
24,657
23,453
Total revenue
122,199
107,723
474,560
342,958
Cost of revenue:
Product
63,272
57,627
252,390
175,732
Services
5,952
5,780
23,586
23,074
Total cost of revenue
69,224
63,407
275,976
198,806
Gross profit
52,975
44,316
198,584
144,152
Operating expenses:
Research and development
16,320
13,596
61,833
53,931
Sales and marketing
11,342
8,879
38,746
34,290
General and administrative
11,238
8,629
39,964
31,726
Total operating expenses
38,900
31,104
140,543
119,947
Income from operations
14,075
13,212
58,041
24,205
Other income (expense):
Interest income
80
582
738
2,955
Interest expense
(1,313)
(1,306)
(5,211)
(5,155)
Other, net
1,617
169
2,318
(1,083)
Total other income (expense)
384
(555)
(2,155)
(3,283)
Income before income taxes
14,459
12,657
55,886
20,922
Income tax (benefit) provision
(215)
2,945
5,904
3,888
Net income
$
14,674
$
9,712
$
49,982
$
17,034
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.44
$
0.30
$
1.50
$
0.52
Diluted
$
0.43
$
0.29
$
1.46
$
0.50
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
33,548
32,485
33,257
32,559
Diluted weighted average common shares
34,318
33,848
34,128
33,828
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
203,479
$
139,881
Accounts receivable, net
86,865
83,753
Inventories, net
161,076
140,364
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,371
11,681
Total current assets
470,791
375,679
Property, plant and equipment, net
29,840
25,328
Operating lease assets
4,542
5,849
Finance lease assets, net
20,544
21,880
Long-term restricted cash
753
6,653
Deferred income taxes
57,851
68,060
Other assets
40,303
44,645
Total assets
$
624,624
$
548,094
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
24,013
$
25,341
Accrued compensation
24,562
7,631
Warranty
4,280
2,759
Income taxes
654
294
Deferred revenue
21,221
24,601
Current portion of finance lease obligation
756
399
Other current liabilities
8,945
7,639
Total current liabilities
84,431
68,664
Long-term finance lease obligation
47,393
48,149
Long-term deferred revenue
1,837
4,650
Other long-term liabilities
9,361
7,204
Total liabilities
143,022
128,667
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,633 shares
34
33
Additional paid-in capital
570,102
559,878
Accumulated deficit
(91,969)
(140,226)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,435
(258)
Total stockholders' equity
481,602
419,427
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
624,624
$
548,094
