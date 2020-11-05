BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The Company reported third quarter revenue of $110.4 million, compared to $123 million for the second quarter of 2020. Operating profit for the quarter was $13.9 million, compared to $16.4 million for the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $10.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of $13.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 43.6%, compared to 42.2% in the second quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $212.7 million on September 30, 2020, compared to $197 million on June 30, 2020.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance, which met or exceeded guidance and consensus. The Company delivered strong earnings driven by robust gross margins. We continue to expand our large and diverse customer base in key market segments, with new penetrations of the Purion H and new Purion product extensions. We are exiting 2020 with good momentum, positioning us well to capitalize on the expectation that 2021 will be a strong investment year and for the achievement of our $550 and $650 million dollar target models over the next several years."
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $110 million with gross margin around 41%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $10 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.21.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Product
$
104,799
$
64,290
$
334,126
$
217,201
Services
5,606
5,163
18,235
18,034
Total revenue
110,405
69,453
352,361
235,235
Cost of revenue:
Product
56,427
33,587
189,118
118,105
Services
5,817
5,285
17,634
17,294
Total cost of revenue
62,244
38,872
206,752
135,399
Gross profit
48,161
30,581
145,609
99,836
Operating expenses:
Research and development
14,867
12,930
45,513
40,335
Sales and marketing
9,763
8,057
27,404
25,411
General and administrative
9,649
7,707
28,726
23,097
Total operating expenses
34,279
28,694
101,643
88,843
Income from operations
13,882
1,887
43,966
10,993
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
106
687
658
2,373
Interest expense
(1,296)
(1,308)
(3,898)
(3,849)
Other, net
900
(890)
701
(1,252)
Total other expense
(290)
(1,511)
(2,539)
(2,728)
Income before income taxes
13,592
376
41,427
8,265
Income tax provision (benefit)
2,807
(328)
6,119
943
Net income
$
10,785
$
704
$
35,308
$
7,322
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.02
$
1.06
$
0.22
Diluted
$
0.32
$
0.02
$
1.04
$
0.22
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
33,477
32,344
33,159
32,584
Diluted weighted average common shares
34,174
33,323
34,070
33,821
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
211,967
$
139,881
Accounts receivable, net
45,161
83,753
Inventories, net
159,658
140,364
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,982
11,681
Total current assets
435,768
375,679
Property, plant and equipment, net
29,199
25,328
Operating lease assets
4,655
5,849
Finance lease assets, net
20,872
21,880
Long-term restricted cash
750
6,653
Deferred income taxes
58,247
68,060
Other assets
41,165
44,645
Total assets
$
590,656
$
548,094
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
24,260
$
25,341
Accrued compensation
18,856
7,631
Warranty
4,151
2,759
Income taxes
328
294
Deferred revenue
13,118
24,601
Current portion of finance lease obligation
705
399
Other current liabilities
7,965
7,639
Total current liabilities
69,383
68,664
Long-term finance lease obligation
47,593
48,149
Long-term deferred revenue
3,851
4,650
Other long-term liabilities
9,166
7,204
Total liabilities
129,993
128,667
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,491 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; 32,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
33
33
Additional paid-in capital
566,195
559,878
Accumulated deficit
(106,643)
(140,226)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,078
(258)
Total stockholders' equity
460,663
419,427
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
590,656
$
548,094