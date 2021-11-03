Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Axcelis announced financial results for Q3 2021. The Company reports record Implant Systems Revenue and Backlog.

Highlights for the third quarter are as follows:

  • The Company reported third quarter revenue of $176.7 million, compared to $147.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. This includes quarterly system revenues of $126.2 million dollars, an implant systems record, compared to $100.1 million in the second quarter.
  • Operating profit for the quarter was $36.4 million, compared to $24 million for the second quarter.
  • Net income for the quarter was $27.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the second quarter.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 43.3%, compared to 43.5% in the second quarter.
  • Shipped full family of Purion SiC Power Series™ implanters to leading power device chipmakers located in Asia and Europe.
  • Shipped multiple Purion™ high current and high energy implanters to a leading memory device manufacturer located in Asia.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered very strong third quarter financial performance driven by record implant systems revenue and solid gross margins. The mature and specialty markets, especially the implant-intensive power device segment, are generating significant market expansion. Axcelis is capitalizing on the strength of these segments with market leading Purion product extensions specifically designed to meet these customers' requirements. The Company is well positioned for long-term, sustainable growth."

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $190 million. Gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 41.5%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $37 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.84. The Company also expects to exceed $640 million in revenue for the full year 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Audience Passcode: 4426677. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



































Three months ended 



Nine months ended









September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020



Revenue:



























Product



$

169,151



$

104,799



$

435,916



$

334,126



Services





7,543





5,606





20,828





18,235



Total revenue





176,694





110,405





456,744





352,361



Cost of revenue:



























Product





93,201





56,427





240,223





189,118



Services





6,981





5,817





19,560





17,634



Total cost of revenue





100,182





62,244





259,783





206,752



Gross profit





76,512





48,161





196,961





145,609



Operating expenses:



























Research and development





16,707





14,867





49,015





45,513



Sales and marketing





11,415





9,763





33,979





27,404



General and administrative





11,996





9,649





33,226





28,726



Total operating expenses





40,118





34,279





116,220





101,643



Income from operations





36,394





13,882





80,741





43,966



Other (expense) income:



























Interest income





51





106





124





658



Interest expense





(1,269)





(1,296)





(3,572)





(3,898)



Other, net





(963)





900





(2,131)





701



Total other expense





(2,181)





(290)





(5,579)





(2,539)



Income before income taxes





34,213





13,592





75,162





41,427



Income tax provision





6,698





2,807





12,261





6,119



Net income



$

27,515



$

10,785



$

62,901



$

35,308



Net income per share:



























Basic



$

0.82



$

0.32



$

1.87



$

1.06



Diluted



$

0.81



$

0.32



$

1.83



$

1.04



Shares used in computing net income per share:



























Basic weighted average common shares





33,537





33,477





33,643





33,159



Diluted weighted average common shares





34,089





34,174





34,339





34,070



 

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)























September 30,



December 31,







2021



2020



ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$

271,085



$

203,479



Accounts receivable, net





78,257





86,865



Inventories, net





196,812





161,076



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





23,990





19,371



Total current assets





570,144





470,791



Property, plant and equipment, net





32,921





29,840



Operating lease assets





8,106





4,542



Finance lease assets, net





19,563





20,544



Long-term restricted cash





756





753



Deferred income taxes





44,206





57,851



Other assets





35,282





40,303



Total assets



$

710,978



$

624,624



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$

35,499



$

24,013



Accrued compensation





23,548





24,562



Warranty





5,741





4,280



Income taxes





623





654



Deferred revenue





54,502





21,221



Current portion of finance lease obligation





921





756



Other current liabilities





16,361





8,945



Total current liabilities





137,195





84,431



Long-term finance lease obligation





46,672





47,393



Long-term deferred revenue





3,738





1,837



Other long-term liabilities





11,694





9,361



Total liabilities





199,299





143,022



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,406 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 33,633 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020





33





34



Additional paid-in capital





559,913





570,102



Accumulated deficit





(50,017)





(91,969)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,750





3,435



Total stockholders' equity





511,679





481,602



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

710,978



$

624,624



















 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-financial-results-for-third-quarter-2021-301415116.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.