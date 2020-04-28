BEVERLY, Mass., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has received orders for the Purion Dragon™ high current system from a leading memory manufacturer. The Purion Dragon™ is a revolutionary new high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, designed for advanced memory and logic applications. The orders include the successful completion of a tool evaluation with follow on business to the same memory customer. The systems will support high volume production of NAND memory devices. The follow on order shipped in Q1.
Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're very excited about the potential of this new win and the strong momentum of the next wave of Purion innovation. The Purion Dragon was developed to address our customers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains in the high current market. As demand for memory devices expand, we see significant opportunity for the Purion Dragon to fuel growth."
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552