NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiom, a leader in cemetery management and mapping software solutions powered by JMT Consulting, announced they will now be offering seamless integration with Cemetery360, Inc, an industry leader in the cemetery space providing sales and marketing solutions through a variety of digital tools. This latest mutually beneficial opportunity opens doors to new capabilities for cemeteries and families alike as the companies integrate some of their most integral services.
"The online solutions we provide make it possible to do things such as share available cemetery properties with families during at-home presentations, visit a loved one's grave anytime, or when certain conditions restrict in-person visits, to name a few" said Jimmy Pinocchio, CEO of Cemetery 360, Inc. "We're excited to add Axiom as one of our trusted technology partners and complement their cemetery management system to enhance how their customers engage with their families online. One of these enhancements is via our newly released next generation CemLS platform which allows consumers to directly view available properties online anytime. The syncing of real-time available property data is key to creating a successful customer experience".
"We're always looking for ways to make every experience as streamlined as possible, and this integration option is certainly a pivotal step in that direction," said Stephanie Rose-Belcher, COO of JMT Consulting. "Providing families with a 360-degree view and sharing of available property locations into the CemLS, combined with our advanced mapping capabilities within our suite of solutions, is the next best thing to being there and seeing it in person. And it helps visitors find their loved ones with ease using Find a Loved One and the kiosks on cemetery properties."
About Axiom (https://axiom-cms.com): Powered by JMT Consulting and integrated with their HR, payroll and budgeting services, Axiom helps cemeteries streamline processes using an end-to-end cemetery management software. With full digital visibility into their operations, users can manage and integrate sales, marketing, customer service records, and finances from one central hub.
About Cemetery360, Inc. (https://cemetery360.com & https://CemLS.com): Cemetery360, Inc. has been servicing the industry since 2014. They are dedicated to providing their customers with the ultimate sales and marketing solutions to improve how they engage with their customers online. The tools they provide to their customers make sharing available cemetery property safe and easy with families.
