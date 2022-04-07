AXIOM Learning Solutions (https://axiomlearningsolutions.com) has been named an industry leader and one of the Top 20 Learning Services companies by industry analyst Training Industry. AXIOM provides learning and development resources to help organizations achieve their performance goals, including on-demand staff for any learning role, support with training content development, training project management, learning strategy, and training delivery.
WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXIOM Learning Solutions, LLC (AXIOM) today announced that the business has been recognized as one of the Top 20 leading providers of learning services by industry analyst Training Industry, whose Top 20 report on the Learning Services sector of the Learning and Development (L&D) marketplace evaluates companies on the breadth and quality of learning services offered; the company's industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning services market; the number and type of clients served; and the performance and growth of the business.
"It is extremely gratifying to have AXIOM's abilities recognized," said Herb Blanchard, president of AXIOM. "We've experienced tremendous growth in the past several years, and this Top 20 listing is recognition of the agility we've developed to support our clients' learning programs wherever and whenever they need our resources and expertise."
AXIOM provides flexible L&D staff augmentation services, adding skilled learning staff to work alongside our clients' teams on engagements of all types and sizes; a comprehensive array of custom learning program management, design, learning strategy and delivery services; and a training class catalog covering many technical and office technologies.
The 2022 Top 20 for Learning Services companies is Training Industry's inaugural list in the category. "Our first Top 20 Learning Services award winners offer end-to-end and focused learning solutions with exceptional services to help create the best learning solution for any organization," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc.
About AXIOM Learning Solutions
AXIOM Learning Solutions, LLC (axiomlearningsolutions.com) is an industry-leading provider of contingent workforce learning and development (L&D) talent, custom learning solutions, and training delivery. AXIOM drives performance in the L&D community by connecting the right talent with the right opportunity, guided by a leadership team with extensive industry experience and a commitment to the quality and development of the AXIOM talent network. AXIOM has previously been named to the Training Industry Watch List of Top Training Companies in 2018, 2019 and 2020. AXIOM's work has also been recognized with a Brandon Hall Award (Silver) for Best Mobile Learning in 2021.
