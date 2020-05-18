MUNICH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiros, a leader in zero-touch CPE provisioning and management software applications for telecommunications and IoT markets, is pleased to announce the release of the Axiros Workspace Console for Linksys Velop Intelligent Mesh™ WiFi System nodes and extenders. The Workspace Console, first previewed in January at the CES 2020, utilizes a heads-up display (HUD) design architecture to create a powerful context-based application to help internet service providers easily manage complex WiFi environments.
By combining the power of Axiros provisioning and data collection with an entirely new approach to WiFi management the Velop Workspace Console puts all relevant performance metrics, device health and action widgets in one control center with two related consoles – WiFi Workspace and Health Monitoring Workspace.
Velop WiFi Workspace provides the industry's most complete and intuitive console for the Customer Service Representative (CSR) or Network Operations Center professional who needs total population performance data at a glance. The console provides:
- Device Population By Model
- Nodes Per Home
- Connected Clients
- Firmware Distribution
- RSSI and Health Status
Health Monitoring Workspace provides conclusion-based Detail View widgets designed to arm operators with everything needed for proactive management and intervention. The console includes:
- Stunning Geolocation Mapping with Device Status Indication Color Coding
- WAN/LAN and Device Identity (CPE-ID)
- Upload and Download Speed Performance Metrics
- Connected Client Topology and Performance
- Current and Historical Health
- Action Widgets for Self-Test, Reboot and Firmware Updates
The Axiros Workspace Console for Linksys Velop Intelligent Mesh™ is available worldwide. For more information, a product demonstration, or consultation contact us here.
Intelligent Mesh™ and Linksys® are trademarks and the property of Belkin International.
About Belkin International
In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets. To learn more about BELKIN INTERNATIONAL, visit www.belkin.com.
About Axiros
Any Device. Any Protocol. Any Service. Any Time. Any THING - We Manage.
AXIROS is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, AXIROS has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as change arises, AXIROS will always be close by to deliver. To learn more about AXIROS, visit www.axiros.com.
