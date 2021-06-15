SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), announced today that it has won The Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
"Axis continues to grow, winning Fortune 500 customers and doubling our headcount in the last 12 months while driving the direction of Zero Trust Network Access," said Dor Knafo, co-founder and CEO of Axis Security. "This Fortress Cyber Security award from the Business Intelligence Group is a testament to the team and how fast they have iterated, innovated, and delivered new features over the past year, and is continued validation that Axis is the leader for Zero Trust Network Access."
"We are so proud to name Axis Security as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Axis Security are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
Axis Application Access Cloud
The Axis App Access Cloud is a business overlay that replaces multiple complicated remote access technologies such as VPNs, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and inline cloud access security broker (CASB) services with a simple zero trust platform. The App Access Cloud does not require changes to existing networks and is inherently more secure as its unique Application Isolation Technology keeps users off the corporate network, and applications isolated from both the internal network and the internet. The App Access Cloud significantly reduces the impact of growing cyber threats such as those enabled by the recent SolarWinds and Microsoft email server breach.
For information about Axis Security please visit https://www.axissecurity.com/. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.
About Axis Security
Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud-based solution that makes application access amazingly simple. Built on a zero-trust approach, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere on any device, to enterprise apps, without ever touching the network or the apps themselves. Axis Security is a privately-held company backed by Spark Capital, Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
