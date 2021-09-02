NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axle, an all-in-one financial services platform for the freight and logistics industry, today announced the appointment of Jon Stein, the founding CEO of Betterment, to the Axle Board of Directors, effective immediately.
"We are thrilled that Jon is joining the board during this phase of our expansion. His well-known commitment to building customer-centric financial solutions, along with his highly-respected leadership skills, will be of great benefit as we continue to grow Axle into the premier financial technology partner for the freight industry," said Axle Founder & CEO, Bharath Krishnamoorthy.
Mr. Stein is the founder and Chairman of the Board of Betterment, the largest independent digital investment advisor. He founded the company in 2010, growing it from an idea about equity and access into a market-leading firm that today manages $32B for 750,000 Americans. Since stepping down as CEO in December 2020, he has become an investor and advisor to early-stage financial technology companies.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Axle. I love Bharath and Shawn's vision, drive, and partnership," said Jon Stein. "This company is empowering brokers and carriers to deliver better service to shippers at lower cost - essential tools to grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive market."
After a year of record growth, Axle completed its Series A funding in May 2021, raising a $10M round led by Crosslink Capital with involvement from returning investors including Anthemis Group, Techstars, and Plug and Play Ventures. Stein will be joining Ruth Foxe-Blader, David Silverman and Axle founders Bharath Krishnamoorthy and Shawn Vo on the Board.
Axle is a venture-backed pioneer in the world of freight finance. By combining decades of industry expertise with a next-generation technology platform, Axle is helping freight intermediaries modernize their operations and optimize their cash flows. For more information, visit http://axlepayments.com.
