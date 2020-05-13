SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the industry's first real-time mobile application that allows law enforcement to use a mobile device to remotely view live streamed Axon Body 3 camera or Axon Air drone footage. The Axon Aware app is bundled with and available at zero additional cost for all OSP7+ subscription plan customers, as well as all a la carte customers who have purchased Aware/Aware+ or Axon Air.
Axon Aware is a critical new tool for public safety because one in four calls for service has a high chance of escalation. Axon Aware uniquely empowers responding officers to connect with support teams in real-time, both when they proactively ask for help to "watch their back," and driven by signal alerts within the Axon network. Launched in September 2019, Aware is built into Axon's latest generation of devices and services, including the Axon Body 3 camera and the Axon Air service for drone pilots. Aware has already proven to be a game changer for early adopters, such as the Cincinnati Police Department, which is using live-streaming capability to provide real-time intelligence to their crime center. And starting today, the Aware mobile app brings these same real-time benefits directly to the mobile devices of other critical support team members such as sergeants and commanders, regardless of where they are or what they are busy with at the moment.
"The Axon Aware application with Axon Signal alerts will significantly improve police officer safety through real-time location and body-worn camera live-streaming during critical incidents," says Cincinnati PD's Sgt. Ryan Smith.
Using Axon's Signal technology, an alert is sent to the mobile app when a firearm is removed from an officer's holster or a TASER device is armed. The live stream of the body camera or drone footage can be accessed remotely and can help the support team learn more about the officer's location and situation as it unfolds, allowing everyone to make more informed decisions about what resources and support to provide.
"We're proud to extend our real-time live stream capabilities to a remote viewing experience via the app for those times when officers aren't sitting in front of a computer back at the station and want to receive intelligence that they can act upon," says Director of Axon Aware Kevin Shah. "Today, we are providing better situational awareness and support to more than 40 agencies that are currently trialing or using the app."
All of the features on the Axon Aware app are backed by the digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence (Evidence.com). The app supports all mobile devices, including tablets, that run on iOS 11+ and Android 6+ and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about the Axon Aware app, please visit https://help.axon.com/hc/en-us/articles/360046931074-Axon-Aware-Mobile-App-Overview.
The Axon Aware app is available in the U.S. for Axon Body 3 and Axon Air customers. In Canada and the United Kingdom, the Aware app is available for Axon Air customers immediately and will be available for Axon Body 3 customers in the future.
About Axon
Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.
We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 233,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.
