NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXS Technologies LLC announced today the launch of a redesigned Power1®, its award-winning, all-in-one solution for iPhone® and AirPod® charging and protection.
AXS Technologies is the first company to patent and design on-device accessory storage and charging systems. After a successful launch, Power1 was recognized with a 2020 GOOD DESIGN® Award, organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design.
Power1 has since been reimagined into a modular design giving users a variety of charging options and use-cases. This new design features a detachable power bank module that wirelessly charges iPhones and houses an AirPod charging station.
A rubberized skin that wraps around the iPhone provides high-level protection and utilizes an attachment system called PowerLock™ for its detachable power module. Many other accessories that attach to phones and cases use only magnets and can easily slip off. PowerLock leverages not only a magnetic connection but also a locking mechanism that firmly secures Power1 to the iPhone to provide a slip-resistant attachment and reliable wireless charging.
"Our new modular design takes Power1 to the leading edge of portable charging devices," said John Merenda, CEO of AXS Technologies. "Power1's new patented, modular design is the industry's most advanced and seamless device management system. More than a power bank, Power1 is the only product to offer on-device, all-in-one power and protection for iPhones and AirPods."
Power1 is equipped with a 3000 mAh supplemental battery and a charging station with a transparent, protective door to keep AirPods safe and secure. It also includes a USB-C port that charges Power1, iPhone and AirPods simultaneously. Users are in control of their device charging with a switch that directs the power traffic. Power mode-1 charges AirPods only while mode-2 charges the AirPods and iPhone together.
The re-designed Power1 is available for iPhone models XR, 11, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Pro Max and is compatible with AirPod versions 1 and 2. It can be pre-ordered at a discounted price of $99.95. Shipping will begin in Winter 2021.
About AXS Technologies LLC
AXS Technologies is an innovative technology design company based out of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. AXS has developed an extensive portfolio of domestic and international patents and a series of products that provide unique solutions to the charging, storage and protection of mobile devices. For more information, visit https://gopower1.com/.
iPhone, AirPod and Apple logo are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.
