NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXS Technologies announced today that its revolutionary all-in-one solution for iPhone and AirPod charging and protection was recognized with a 2020 GOOD DESIGN® Award.
GOOD DESIGN® was founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, and remains the oldest and the world's most recognized program for design excellence. The program awards the latest, most advanced products and designs for their innovation and invention. Power1 by AXS Technologies was recognized in the electronics category.
Power1 initially launched with a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in July 2019. Power1's design has since been enhanced to include several new features that provide users with a wider range of charging options.
"Power1 is a unique example of form meeting function in an innovative and thoughtful way," said John Merenda, CEO of AXS Technologies. "Power1's sleek, patented design keeps iPhones and AirPods charged and protected all in one place, with just one product. We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award."
GOOD DESIGN® praised Power1 for its innovative purpose and "intimate relationship with the iPhone." A relationship that provided unique challenges and opportunities during the product development process.
"Combining protection, storage and charging all in one package, under extremely tight constraints was not trivial. Power1's design team seamlessly harmonized all of its elements into simple, low profile, easy to use system.[sic]"
Power1 features a supplemental battery, patented charging station and transparent protective door to keep AirPods safe and secure. A switch directs power where it's needed: charge AirPods only or charge both the AirPods and iPhone.
The GOOD DESIGN® Awards are organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press, Ltd.
About AXS Technologies
AXS Technologies is an innovative technology design company based out of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. AXS has developed a broad portfolio of domestic and international patents and a series of products that provide fundamental and unique solutions to charging, storage and protection of our most important devices. For more information, visit https://gopower1.com/.
