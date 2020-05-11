BALTIMORE, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terbium Labs, a leading digital risk protection company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ayesha Prakash, Chief Revenue Officer, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.
"Since joining the company earlier this year, Ayesha has more than proven why she continues to earn these esteemed industry accolades," said CEO Pat Clawson at Terbium Labs. "She has globalized our partner program and has matured it to include sales enablement, competitive margins and support, as well as deal registration—the latter of which led to a 500% increase in partner sales pipeline in Q1 2020. We are proud to have Ayesha on the team, and we congratulate her for this recognition."
An accomplished executive with more than 15 years of experience across IT and cybersecurity industries, Prakash has extensive experience driving global business development and marketing efforts in the cybersecurity space, most recently as the former Head of Global Channels & Alliances at Flashpoint, a business risk intelligence provider. Earlier this year, CRN named Ayesha part of the 2020 Channel Chief list. Ayesha has been honored for three consecutive years on CRN's Women of the Channel list and was awarded a Top Gun 51 designation from Channel Partners Online. Ayesha serves on the board for the Cybersecurity Program for Rutgers University, Ithaca College, and Pace University. Prakash is also an active participant in the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Women in Cyber (WiSys), and the Alliance of Channel Women.
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
Terbium Labs has seen incredible success throughout Q1 with partnerships. The organization revamped the partner program to include robust sales enablement and competitive margins, and launched the company's first ever deal regulation program, which led to the over 500% increase in the partner sales pipeline. Additionally, Terbium Labs has expanded its global reach by working with partners in the EMEA, APAC and LATAM regions.
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
For more information about Terbium Labs, please visit www.terbiumlabs.com.
About Terbium Labs
Terbium Labs empowers organizations to reduce the risk of inevitable data exposure. Matchlight, the company's comprehensive digital risk protection (DRP) platform features continuous digital asset monitoring, robust analytics, and actionable intelligence, to quickly identify and minimize the impact of exposed data across the Internet – whether it's the open, deep, or dark web. Featuring its patented data-fingerprinting technology that ensures private data stays private, unique fusion of data science and machine learning, and dedicated analysts, Terbium Labs provides pinpoint accuracy for early detection and remediation of data exposure, theft, or misuse across the digital landscape. Learn more about Terbium Labs' unique approach to DRP by visiting www.terbiumlabs.com or on Twitter @TerbiumLabs.
Terbium Labs Contact:
Hilary Killian
hilary@terbiumlabs.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com