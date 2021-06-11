AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HCS seems to be targeting the privacy and security conscious demographic. Made by a small European technical architecture company, the Ayos Gateway is two main functions in one. It is a gateway providing an enterprise 1 million packet per sec firewall for the home, an incoming VPN without opening port forwarding, so incredibly secure & other interesting gateway capabilities to even seen on Linux offerings. An OpenBSD base OS made into their own flavour the HCS is also a capable home server even coming with a virtualisation manager allowing for MicroVMs internally. They also have the capability to control a proxmox server or complete lab through APIs allowing for some interesting integrations.
It is a premium product though, being on the more expensive side, and sold only in the EU at present, but it has an Operating System that many in industry consider the most secure and private, being similar to the original MacOS. The HCS would then sit between the users network and the ISP router never going down and being a constant protection in around 28 forms just for outgoing traffic. So an enterprise product for the consumer market. The operating system of OpenBSD as the base for their Ayos is very exciting considering most use linux and with viruses found in the linux kernel unseen for almost 3 years and the present offerings from their competitors, in the NAS and IoT sectors, being hacked constantly, the HCS seems like a real option.
The HCS can be accessed conveniently from the browser, phone or workstation, where all management and access to content can be done. It also comes with a unique "home page" giving you widget capability without the need for apps & protects your privacy from their function, as even weather apps are stealing your ID and movement data these days. The HCS really aims to be a simplified way for the average user to have full technical capability of a server and gateway without the need for huge technical knowledge & for the technical it seems just a simple way to have everything you need in one box.
The Ayos HCS just might be an incredibly disruptive to the present "steal the new black gold" of mass identity theft & user data that occurs daily in our digital life. If people truly understand what this means it could take off with a new form of digital device. Even our Smart TVs, as an example, are making up to half of their revenue from spying on the habits and listening into the conversations of the customers.
