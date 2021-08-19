NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Azalea Health Innovations (Azalea Health) is No. 2,846 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We're tremendously proud to be back on the Inc. 5000, especially after such a punishing year for healthcare," said Baha Zeidan, CEO and co-founder of Azalea Health. "Thank you to all our employees who made this achievement possible. Your tireless dedication to rethinking and innovating health IT for the needs of all healthcare providers has made this possible. And thank you to our clients who have been with us on this journey. We will continue to put your needs first and innovate with you to make our solutions work for you."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
The award follows a recent KLAS Research report that found Azalea Health was the only EHR technology vendor other than Epic to grow its share of the market in 2020, gaining a net of four new acute care hospitals. Azalea was also recognized as the 20th fastest growing lower middle market company in Georgia in the recent Georgia Fast 40 awards. Azalea's continued growth is a testament to Azalea's unwavering support for its clients through a year of unprecedented challenges, as well as the ability of Azalea's cloud-based health IT solutions to improve care quality and support financial stability.
