AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New brand identity and colors derive synergies from the cosmic forces of planetary bodies in space. Azilen is inspired by the best Engineering example of Mother Nature. The logo establishes the qualities of being Bold, Dynamic, and Vibrant which is always geared up to experiment and innovate, thus reviving the traditional ways of Engineering. This is imbibed into the culture and mindset of Azilen. Check out this Video
"With the evolution of its corporate identity, Azilen reflects its character of Engineering Excellence by being more agile, intuitive, disruptive, and collaborative. We bring the 'Next' of Engineering – The PRO Engineering. We crafted our services to best address the Needs of NextGen Product companies," says Naresh Prajapati, CEO, Azilen Technologies.
"Product Engineering is our DNA and we live by it. We derive Excellence from our Passion for Engineering, A Reformer by attitude, and Out of Box thinking which makes us PRO in what we do. Hence #WeArePROEngineers," says Niket Kapadia, CTO, Azilen Technologies.
Azilen's carefully crafted portfolio of services generates substantial value for companies in managing their product lifecycles. The Enterprise Practices enable future-ready technology usage for the NextGen products which includes Cloud Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Mobile, and Blockchain. Visit http://www.azilen.com to check out the details.
"This evolution has resulted from the learnings & experiences gained while working with successful product companies with a Customer-Centric approach. At the same time, the specialized portfolio has been achieved through the learning, growth, and relentless efforts put by Our People to ensure customer success. We value their contribution and strive to be a 'People First' organization," says Arvind Kugasia, SVP – Engineering & Solutions, Azilen Technologies.
Azilen dedicates this new identity to celebrating both these relationships with utmost commitment.
About AZILEN
Azilen Technologies is a Product Engineering company. We pioneer in Engineering Excellence to build NextGen digital products. Our PRO engineering services are driven by agile methodologies induced within the product lifecycle to catalyze the change and adapt to market innovations. Our team of 300+ PRO Engineers thrives to shape customer success in turn driving better business growth with excellence across industry innovations, leveraging cutting edge technologies.
Media Contact
Tarak Joshi, Azilen Technologies LLC, +1 9892879400, info@azilen.com
Swapnil Sharma, Azilen Technologies, 9426407354, swapnil.sharma@azilen.com
SOURCE Azilen Technologies LLC