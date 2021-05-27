MCLEAN, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azimuth1 recently released new data from their EnviMetric machine learning model on the typical impacts of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination relative to other contaminant types. Key findings included PFAS plumes extending much farther than previously estimated. In summary:
- PFAS plume lengths tend to be more than 3.5 times that of DNAPL plume lengths
- PFAS plume lengths tend to be more than 8.5 times that of LNAPL plume lengths
- PFAS plume widths tend to be more than 3 times that of DNAPL plume widths
- PFAS plume widths tend to be more than 6.5 times that of LNAPL plume widths
- DNAPL plume depths tend to be more than 1.5 times that of PFAS plume depths
"Having compiled 80,000+ sites for data points, we had a unique opportunity to look at the PFAS sites across the US and create, what we believe, are the first mathematical summaries of PFAS plumes. We also believe that these numbers aren't as useful until put into perspective with other contaminant types so we've completed a breakdown by physiographic region, soil type, and site type", said Azimuth1 CEO, Jason Dalton.
Beginning with statistical summaries for different types of PFAS contamination, the most compelling opportunity comes from running a predictive model against similar sites, creating a machine-learning based plume boundary map that gives percentage likelihood of how far the boundary extends.
Jason continued, "Knowing how prominent PFAS contamination is becoming in the environmental field and having already discussed the overwhelming number of PFAS sites some states are working with, we decided to prioritize this data and look forward to working with both environmental consultants as well as state Departments of Environmental Quality to both prioritize portfolios for the most important sites to remediate as well as work on a site-by-site basis."
Navigate here to read the full report: https://www.azimuth1.com/blog/pfas
For more information on Azimuth1, or its affiliate companies please contact: holly@azimuth1.com.
