AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, today announced the appointment of a new manufacturer's representative for Northern California.
Meridian Technical Sales will represent Azoteq in this region. Meridian Technical Sales is headquartered at Milpitas, California, in close proximity to Azoteq's Silicon Valley customer base.
"Meridian Technical Sales brings 30 years of experience solving customers' needs and has access to key customers in Northern California. Having a partner like Meridian further strengthens Azoteq's presence in the Northern California region," said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq's VP of Marketing.
About Azoteq
Azoteq (http://www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in multi-sensor technologies. With more than 12 years of capacitive-sensing experience, the sensor offering has now expanded to include ProxFusion®: multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The first generation of ProxFusion® offers capacitive, Hall-effect, PIR, and inductive sensing. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and the USA.
About Meridian Technical Sales
Meridian is a leading manufacturer's representative company serving the needs of high-technology companies in Northern California and Northern Nevada. Meridian Technical Sales was founded in 1991 and is situated in the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Its sales team is dedicated to the needs of all the company's principals and customers.
Meridian is focused on its clients' business challenges and goals, with a keen insight into end-market dynamics. Its customer engagements focus on innovative technology solutions, driving the development process from conceptual design to validated, production-ready hardware. Meridian's sales team is dedicated to deliver a higher level of insight and support to its clients and provide the most cost-effective solution to meet a customer's needs.
Editorial Contact & Interviews:
Jean Viljoen
+27 21 863 0033
Media Contact
Jean Viljoen, Azoteq, +27 21 863 0033, jean.viljoen@azoteq.com
