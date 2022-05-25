The Byte4 with Active Cooling is strategically designed for use in severe environments with the ability to withstand temperatures as high as 130°F and achieve next-level performance, ideal for factories, kitchens, field operations, and more. Now available on azulle.com and retailers.
MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azulle, an award-winning mini PC brand, and manufacturer, introduces the active cooling module to their Byte4 device, strategically designed for use in severe environments with the ability to withstand temperatures as high as 130°F and achieve next-level performance.
The Byte4 with Active Cooling was tested to endure challenging environmental conditions for mission-critical reliability beneficial to businesses that commonly need high-heat-resistant hardware. Deployments at the edge need more than a small form factor but a mini PC suitable for harsh industrial applications.
Powered by an Intel Gemini Lake processor and equipped with a full range of connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, an ethernet port, a USB-C port, USB-3 ports, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a VGA Port, the Byte4 with Active Cooling is more than just your regular mini PC. The addition of a fan to the Byte4 gives it the ability to prevent heat accumulation in high-temperature conditions ideal for use in field operations, in-vehicle screening, industrial plants, kitchens, the desert, and any other high-heat area where businesses and users will benefit from the device's proper heat-reducing mechanism.
Azulle's active cooling solution for businesses is the latest addition to Azulle's growing modules portfolio that will complement the Byte4 line with three others launching by end of the year.
The Byte4 with Active Cooling is available for purchase on Azulle.com starting at $294.99 with the Byte4 Essential Gemini Lake Series 40 model and at $324.99 for the Byte4 Pro Gemini Lake 41 Series model. Retailers distributing the Byte4 with Active Cooling include D&H, Ingram Micro, Office Depot, Newegg, Walmart, Adorama, and Spacebound. For more information or to receive discounted pricing for bulk orders contact us at 786-233-6769 or sales@azulle.com
About Azulle
Azulle is a leading brand and manufacturer of mini PC's, dedicated to developing and introducing practical innovations for homes and businesses. What began as a small local Miami team creating a single product, is now a large family of unique and talented people driven to pioneer the future of technology. The company provides customers with cutting-edge devices and premiere US-based customer service and technical support. All products are distinctly designed by a team of avid technology lovers and visionaries that are inspired by the desires and needs of real people.
