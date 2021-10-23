MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azulle, a leading brand, and manufacturer of compact computing solutions released the Byte4 Home Entertainment. Designed with entertainment lovers in mind, this mini PC goes farther than just internet browsing allowing users to stream movies, music, games, and more from a single device. It also comes paired with a 5-in-1 remote which combines a full Windows keyboard, wireless mouse, microphone, and swivel wheel, making internet browsing and app navigation a breeze.
Here's what you can expect from the Byte4 Home Entertainment:
A quick and easy setup
Setting up the Byte4 Home Entertainment is an easy process. Simply connect the mini PC behind your desired display or even mount the device behind the display for a clean and inconspicuous look.
User-friendly interface
Upon starting your device, users will be met with a Windows interface streamlined for easy access to all movies, gaming, and music apps which means you can spend less time on configuring your setup and more time on choosing your flick for the night. There's also an option to eliminate tiles that you don't use often so that the apps you use most frequently are even easier to find.
Smooth streaming
We understand how much connection lag can take a toll on the user experience which is why we've designed this mini PC with a powerful Intel Gemini Lake processor, dual-band WiFi, and multiple Ethernet ports to ensure seamless streaming.
4K visual quality
Built with Intel UHD graphics, the Byte4 Home Entertainment produces lifelike clarity which allows users to fully immerse themselves into their TV screen.
The Byte 4 Home Entertainment will be available for purchase on at azulle.com for $331.99. If you'd like more information on the device itself, contact us at 786-233-6769.
About Azulle:
Azulle is a leading brand and manufacturer of mini PCs and mini PC sticks, dedicated to developing and introducing practical innovation for homes and businesses. The company provides customers with cutting-edge devices and premiere US-based customer service and technical support. All products are distinctly designed by a team of avid technology lovers and visionaries inspired by real people's desires and needs. What began as a small local Miami team creating a single product is now a large family of unique and talented people driven to pioneer the future of technology.
###
Media Contact
Tech Team, Azulle, +1 8573165994, sales@azulletech.com
SOURCE Azulle