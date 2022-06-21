The 180 sqft Azure Iris ADU features a kitchenette, bathroom and the ability to add an innovative cloud bed that moves up and down to maximize space.
CULVER CITY, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azure Printed Homes (Azure) has unveiled a new compact design for an 180 square foot Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) starting at $39,900. The Azure Iris ADU will feature living accommodations, a kitchenette and a bathroom, along with innovative space-saving furniture and interiors. Like Azure's other larger ADUs, the Azure Iris will be 3D printed from recycled plastic materials at their new Culver City factory. Azure designed this model to be more widely accessible to more people and for various uses, including for multi-generational families living together on one property, as well as income generating units for short-term and long-term stays.
Ross Maguire, Azure's CEO stated "In order to close the affordability housing gap, we need innovative approaches to housing construction methods. Through 3D printing, Azure will be able to build 70% faster and with 30% fewer costs than traditional home construction methods."
Azure has developed an innovative technology to create durable living structures made out of repurposed plastic through a process that will be vastly better for the environment than traditional building or 3D printing with concrete. Azure's creative solution seeks to minimize waste by making use of plastic already intended for landfills, or that usually ends up in our oceans or that is incinerated. By using recycled materials instead of new resources, Azure aims to close the sustainability loop in the 3D home building industry by getting closer to a circular economy's goal of making optimum use of previously used materials.
Maguire continued, "We have created production efficiencies not only by capitalizing on the advances in 3D printing but by creating a design and process that is completed in only 20 hours. When compared with conventional construction, we produce the entire structural skeleton, the exterior sheathing, the water control barrier, the exterior finish, the passageways for utilities, and the grounding for interior finishes, in a fraction of the time and cost. By revolutionizing a new age of home building with our sustainable, automated and exact production processes, we see a very, very exciting future ahead."
Azure has also recently begun a crowdfunding campaign on Republic to grow their operational capacity to fill their growing list of pre-orders. republic.com/azure
For more information, please contact Ron Barnoy at ron@azureprintedhomes.com
Follow Azure Printed Homes on social media:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AzurePrintedHomes
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/azureprintedhomes/
- Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/azure-printed-homes
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCro-BXLCbnhDnsKdHfkqnhg
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/AzurePrintHomes
Media Contact
RON BARNOY, Azure Printed Homes, 1 8186740737, ron@azureprintedhomes.com
SOURCE Azure Printed Homes