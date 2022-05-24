Second Annual Awards Honor Healthcare Organizations That Use Innovative Technology to Break Through Information Silos
VERO BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst® today announced the winners of its second annual Healthiverse Heroes Awards, honoring healthcare providers and organizations that are breaking through information silos that stand in the way of clinical collaboration and patient care.
AZZLY®, Inc. was awarded an honorable mention in the Technology Partners category of the 2022 Healthiverse Heroes Awards. AZZLY was recognized for its innovative use of technology to increase efficiency of electronic prescribing for controlled substances and managing prior authorizations to improve patient care.
"We selected DrFirst as our electronic prescribing solution over a decade ago as we recognized their commitment to collaborative partnerships, to deliver a seamless experience for providers. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to improve patient care." said Coletta Dorado, Founder & CEO of AZZLY.
The Healthiverse Heroes Awards recognize healthcare organizations that have made significant achievements in uniting the Healthiverse, a term DrFirst coined to represent its vision for connecting people at touchpoints of care with the information they need when they need it.
"Healthcare organizations have faced enormous challenges during the pandemic, which makes it all the more important to honor their achievements and commitment to patients," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We congratulate AZZLY and its leaders for their commitment to using technology in innovative ways to transform healthcare collaboration during these challenging times."
Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including innovative use of technology, level of impact, and effectiveness in breaking down information silos to improve care collaboration, interoperability, and patient outcomes. Nominees were judged by DrFirst's clinical team, led by its chief medical officer and representatives with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, emergency medical services, and pharmacy. 10 Healthiverse Heroes were selected from DrFirst's nearly 300 partners, and 17 honorable mentions, including AZZLY.
About AZZLY
AZZLY® Inc. was founded in 2009 by Coletta Dorado. Since 2014, AZZLY has focused on providing a solution specific to addiction treatment and behavioral healthcare through AZZLY Rize™, an all-in-one electronic health record (EHR), patient management (PM) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solution. AZZLY delivers and supports a modern, user friendly, comprehensive digital health platform for mental healthcare and addiction treatment organizations to grow and serve more in need. A 2020 market study named AZZLY a key player in the Global Patient Care Management Software industry. Email hello@azzly.com or visit azzly.com for more information.
About DrFirst
Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 120,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 290 HIS/EHRs, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.
