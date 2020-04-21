HATBORO, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A true testament to the nationwide growth of Azzur Group, Azzur Business Center (Hatboro, PA) and Azzur San Francisco are pleased to welcome three new leaders to the organization.
David Frank joins Azzur as Senior Director of Sales
David Frank joins Azzur Business Center's leadership team after a successful 18-year career as a senior leader in both consulting and financial services. As Senior Director of Sales, he is responsible for the development, maintenance, and trajectory of Azzur Group's national sales growth, leveraging and expanding the team's capability to deliver value to our clients through our portfolio of service solutions.
Most recently, David was a member of the North America Leadership team for a global boutique consultancy, acting as the Head of Sales for the Americas. During his tenure, David was responsible for overseeing engagements in more than 25% of the Fortune 100, delivering millions of dollars in enhanced results for his clients. In addition to his business development acumen, David is regarded as a subject matter and process expert in life sciences quality & CAPA, IT service management, and project management.
David is a PMP, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and holds a number of additional training certifications in structured problem solving and project management. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from The Pennsylvania State University.
"David brings to our leadership team a successful track record in professional services and deep experience in both service delivery and sales leadership. He joins us at a very exciting time, and we have great confidence that he will take our national sales team to the next level," said Ryan Ott, Chief Administrative Officer.
Azzur San Francisco Names Two New Leaders
San Francisco is home to trailblazers in the healthcare and life sciences industry. A community of scientists, entrepreneurs, and educators, the region offers unique growth opportunities coupled with never-before-seen challenges that require specialized experts in the cGMP space.
To meet the specific needs of this region, Alberto Gonzalez joins Azzur San Francisco after nearly 15 years of accomplished service in the pharmaceutical industry. As Director of Azzur's San Francisco office, Alberto is responsible for the establishment and growth of the new practice, providing hands-on client support and cGMP services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device innovators. He also oversees the current team of five consultants.
Alberto leads Azzur San Francisco with a firm foundation of cGMP expertise, including quality risk management, equipment and process validation, contract manufacturing management and technology transfer. Most recently, he served as a founder and principal consultant for Beacon Life Sciences, as well as served as PM at Miltenyi Biotec where he led 10 consultants during qualification tech transfer. Alberto has held leadership positions at leading industry firms, including Genentech, Novartis, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals. He is considered a subject matter expert in regulatory solutions, as well as project management, process development, and commercial operations.
Alberto holds a Masters of Business Administration from Babson College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Joining Alberto as Operations Manager for Azzur San Francisco is Diana Herrera. Diana brings to Azzur robust experience in laboratory management, validation and quality control, leadership, and research. Most recently, she was Lead Process Engineer at Miltenyi Biotec where she led commissioning and qualification of laboratory equipment and served as a senior technical subject matter expert.
Throughout her career, Diana has held a variety of lead engineer positions, providing regulatory service to clients such as Bayer Healthcare and Boehringer Ingelheim. Prior to joining the ranks in cGMP engineering services, Diana focused on research and development at some of the nation's most prestigious academic institutions, including Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Diana holds Bachelor of Science degrees from Purdue University in neurobiology and physiology, as well as psychology.
"Azzur Group is proud to welcome both Alberto and Diana to the San Francisco Office. Azzur Group believes this investment will bolster our existing team of consultants, position us for significant growth, and allow us to expand our portfolio of services from Discovery to Delivery, " said Chris Mansur, Azzur's Chief Operating Officer.
To learn more about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.
About Azzur Group
A nationwide network of experts delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing clients with efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. With more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S., Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, facility solutions, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive. Learn more at Azzur.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.