WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to announce that FIFRA Tutor™ regulatory training courses are now available at http://www.FIFRAtutor.com. Professionals can preview and enroll in on-demand classes to complete at their own pace and timing. FIFRA Tutor joins B&C's existing TSCA Tutor® training courses in offering efficient and essential training for chemical regulatory professionals, and a third training program, HazCom GHS Tutor, is planned for 2022.
The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) product approval process is protracted, and often challenging, for any given product. Further complicating matters are the ensuing -- often expensive -- data, recordkeeping, and advocacy requirements associated with obtaining FIFRA product approvals. These courses are intended to provide on-demand knowledge to assist with the strategic planning that is critical to global product development. The subtleties of FIFRA are presented in a clear and business-focused context.
FIFRA Tutor online training courses include video lessons and detailed handout materials, including copies of all presentations and relevant course materials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other sources. The newly-released modules cover:
- F101 -- An Overview of FIFRA
- F102 -- Import and Export of Pesticides
- F109 -- Defining Tolerances and Their Regulation
- F110 -- Adverse Effects Reporting Requirements
Additional modules in the FIFRA Tutor curriculum will be released throughout 2022.
FIFRA Tutor courses are developed and presented by members of B&C's renowned FIFRA practice group, which includes former EPA officials, an extensive scientific staff, and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well versed in all aspects of FIFRA law, regulation, policy, compliance, and litigation.
Courses can be completed at the learner's own pace, and enrollment is valid for one full year. Interested professionals should visit http://www.FIFRAtutor.com to view sample course segments and purchase modules.
Watch a preview of TSCA Tutor and FIFRA Tutor courses: T101 – TSCA Inventory Overview, T202 – TSCA Section 5 (Part 1) TSCA Chemical Inventory, Exemptions, and F109 – Defining Tolerances and Their Regulation.
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington, D.C., law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, and associated business issues.
