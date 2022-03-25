A Virginia couple with Ukrainian and Russian roots built Béné Tipping to help housekeepers maintain tip income through COVID. Now they support Ukrainian refugees, as Russia wages war against the country.
GREAT FALLS, Va., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Béné Tipping announced today that the digital tipping company will be donating a portion of its proceeds to Ukraine to help support the nearly 2 million people have fled home since the Russian invasion began. The United Nations' High Commission for Refugees estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need assistance.
Béné Tipping was a brainchild of Mike Skvortsov, a US Marine and a graduate of UVA Law, and his wife Anna. Both U.S. citizens, Mike and Anna immigrated from the former Soviet Union in search of a free and democratic society. They settled in Virginia and have considered themselves proud Americans since. During the first days of this war, they stared helplessly with the rest of the world at the atrocities Russia has been inflicting in Ukraine. After the initial shock, they spent weeks getting in touch with loved ones in Ukraine, through phone, emails, and neighbors, where infrastructure was no longer available. Now they are finding new ways to help, this time through their company, Béné Tipping.
For the last few years, major news outlets, including Washington Post and New York Times, have been reporting on the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry. In response, Mike and Anna founded Béné Tipping to help those who bore the brunt of it – housekeepers who've had to work grueling hours to meet the increased cleaning standards, while their tip income plummeted, as guests no longer carried cash to tip. Béné Tipping allows guests to leave a tip with the phone, no cash required.
"Over the last months, Béné Tipping has had the tremendous privilege to pilot with the largest global brands, in hopes of making the cashless tipping platform available to all who need it. As guests are seeing Béné in more and more hotels, we will be donating a portion of proceeds to support Ukraine, to provide a warm home for Ukrainian women and children forced to flee from their homes," said Mike. "We will continue to do everything in our power to help the people of Ukraine caught in this senseless war."
"Given the nature of our company, Béné Tipping is uniquely positioned to help. Between our employees and their families, working together with our tremendous partners in the hospitality industry, we have a strong and connected network ready and waiting to help. We hope that other businesses will join us in supporting this tremendous cause."
For more information about the company, please visit http://www.benetipping.com. To help, keep an eye out for Béné Tipping thank you card in your hotel room – leaving a tip for a job well done will help support those who need it most, both here and in Ukraine.
