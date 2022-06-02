Credit Key, the leading B2B Buy Now, Pay Later solution, and Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, announced today that they have partnered to bring Credit Key's flexible payments solutions to the Miva ecommerce platform.
LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through the new partnership, vendors utilizing Miva's ecommerce platform can offer Credit Key's customized financing options directly on their website at no additional cost. Customers can be instantly approved for a line of credit and select from several repayment plans up to 12 months. The whole process takes a matter of minutes, occurring right within the customer's cart—without ever leaving the vendor's website.
"Joining forces with Miva as a leading provider in the ecommerce space makes sense as we continue to expand our capabilities and network of top-tier partners," said Nick Cornell, Director of Partnerships and Alliances at Credit Key. "In today's competitive ecommerce landscape, offering flexible payments can set vendors apart, and we are proud to help further elevate the B2B customer experience."
"We chose Credit Key as a payments partner because of its best-in-class point of sale credit management solutions focused on the B2B market, including pre-approval and instant decisions," said Brennan Heyde, VP of Product at Miva. "These were important factors to us when selecting a partner, and Credit Key stands out among the buy now, pay later competitive set."
About Credit Key
Launched in 2018, Credit Key is a B2B financial services technology company that allows merchants to offer an instant buy now pay later function that is seamlessly integrated at checkout. Credit Key's proprietary process facilitates lightning-fast financing approval that is unique in the B2B space and proven to help merchants drive sales, revenue, and conversions. Merchants equipped with Credit Key also benefit from immediate payment, unmatched ROI from greater AOV, and stronger customer loyalty. To start working with Credit Key, please visit creditkey.com.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
