NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B2B Soft, an industry leader of software and hardware solutions for telco retail, is pleased to announce its new corporate brand identity. This reflects an important step in B2B Soft's focus on servicing retail telecom providers.
"Carriers in the telco retail business are under continuous financial pressure," said Gary Khabinski, CEO, B2B Soft. "Our new corporate strategy and website lay out a clear path of available technologies geared to help carriers transform their retail channel and reach their revenue goals."
B2B Soft's new brand identity includes a new logo and website. The strategy behind the new identity is to deliver content in an efficient, neat, and attractive manner. With this new visual identity, B2B Soft's solutions are now directly aligned to the problems that telecom retail carriers face day in and day out. The new website structure enables carriers to easily find what they need without delay.
The new website, http://www.b2bsoft.com, presents three distinct product lines for carriers: Direct Retail, Indirect Retail, and Autonomous Retail solutions. Direct Retail is a front end POS built for carrier-owned exclusive stores to streamline their operations. Indirect Retail is front end POS and back end systems, aimed at unifying stores in the dealer network. This enables carriers to have visibility across the entire network of authorized dealers.
Autonomous solutions represent self-service kiosks as well as vending and locker stations. They offer more choice and reduce wait time in the store. In addition, they can also be no-touch, supporting today's consumer safety concerns.
"The new brand strategy for our solutions has evolved as the global telecom ecosystem has grown, with B2B Soft and carriers partnering in innovative solutions and implementations," said Igor Senchenko, CIO, B2B Soft. "Our new website makes B2B Soft's positioning clearer and more direct. Our solutions are precisely related to problems carriers experience in the front and back end of their store operations. Without further correction, those problems can inhibit revenue growth."
ABOUT B2B SOFT
B2B Soft is a leader in wireless retail technology, providing Direct, Indirect, and Autonomous Retail Products for Telecom. Our solutions include POS, modules for inventory, operational and analytical reporting, as well as self-service hardware such as kiosks, vending, and locker stations. Our mission is to help telecom operators manage their wireless retail businesses with ease. With our microservice-based solutions, B2B Soft can scale with customer needs. Learn more at https://www.b2bsoft.com.
