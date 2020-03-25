NEW YORK and BERLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools and universities across the U.S. close, leading language learning app Babbel (www.babbel.com) is offering all K-12 and college students free access to its app until the end of the term (mid June 2020).
The move comes after the successful provision of free Babbel to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, and is designed to help students use their time at home productively and maintain cognitive activity.
With more than 76 million students enrolled in schools and colleges in the U.S. (2018 census data), nationwide closures are likely to have an adverse effect on the learning journey of many children and young adults. To mitigate against the impact of closures, Babbel is offering those affected three months access for free to its app and platform, in any and all of its 14 languages offered: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Indonesian, and English.
To receive free three-month access, students (or their parents or guardian) need only apply via this link using their valid school email addresses: https://welcome.babbel.com/en/student-discount/ They will receive a coupon code for 3 free months.
The Babbel app is available on iOS, Android, and desktop.
Julie Hansen, CEO of Babbel, comments: "The number of students being affected by high school and college closures across the U.S. is increasing daily, and the education system is anticipated to be further disrupted in the coming weeks. As students are being forced to stay at home, Babbel is in a position to help right now and that is exactly what we want to do. At this time of global concern, we are reminded of the similarities we have with other people around the world, rather than that which divides us. We believe that language connects us all, and we are proud to share this philosophy with American students and provide support to them at this difficult time."
About Babbel
Babbel is transforming language-learning for the digital age. With millions of regular users and more than 10,000 hours of language content created by experts, Babbel's products are available worldwide across multiple platforms and support those who take joy in learning outside of work or school. Professionally designed courses are available for 14 languages via the Babbel website as well as on mobile devices, and Apple Watch, with more platforms to come. Bite-sized lessons fit into everyday life and are split into useful real-world topics, from introducing oneself to ordering food and making travel arrangements. Uniquely, every course is created specifically for each language pair by a team of language experts.
