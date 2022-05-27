NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby monitors market will be driven by factors such as the rising demand from developing countries. In APAC and MEA, baby monitors are considered non-essential products. However, with the rising internet penetration, the demand for baby monitors is increasing in these countries. This has led to a major change in customer purchasing behavior. Countries such as China, India, and Thailand have a high potential for baby care products such as baby monitors owing to their huge population, growing awareness, increasing number of working parents, and improving education level.
The baby monitors market size is expected to grow by USD 226.59 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23% during the forecast period.
Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Scope
The baby monitors market report covers the following areas:
Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Market Challenge
The availability of alternative products and services such as security cameras is challenging the baby monitors market growth. These products are expensive and their use is limited to monitoring infants and babies. Hence, some consumers prefer buying CCTV camera setups that can monitor the interiors and exteriors of residential establishments. Though the overall setup of CCTV cameras is expensive, they offer a high return on investment (ROI) with a long lifespan. Parents can also appoint caretakers for their children. To overcome these challenges, vendors need to invest more in promotions to spread awareness of the benefits of installing baby monitors over other alternative products and services.
Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Audio And Video Baby Monitors
- Advanced Baby Monitors
- Audio Baby Monitors
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby monitors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby monitors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby monitors market, vendors
