- Babylon has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to continue supporting the digitisation of Rwanda's health system by introducing new technology, including digitally enabled triage, to public health centers - This approach and technology will enable more effective use of scarce resources in health centers, whilst also increasing the quality of care for patients - Babylon's technology analyses symptoms to determine the appropriate action and can connect suitable patients to a clinician over the phone, while also helping health center staff prioritise most urgent cases