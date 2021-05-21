LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back At You, the leader in the real estate software space for social media and back-office solutions, announces the release of their Automated Listing Video technology. This new feature aims at maximizing a real estate professional's listing exposure with automated property videos to share online. Integrated seamlessly within Back At You's Social BAY, the new Automated Listing Video feature allows agents to create aesthetically pleasing, cohesive, and effective marketing videos without the knowledge of being a professional videographer.
A study conducted by both Google and the National Association of REALTORS® reveals that 85 percent of buyers and sellers prefer working with a real estate agent who has video marketing. Back At You now equips their users with this technology to make them more marketable, and modernizes the home buying and selling process by allowing users to experience a video tour of any listing. The software automatically pulls branding, data, and images from the MLS to create a high-resolution 1080p or 720p listing video set to royalty-free music. With multiple templates, songs, and image options, users are able to edit and customize their videos to suit their branding needs. The completed video can automatically be posted to YouTube to increase SEO, shared on other social media platforms, or downloaded directly from the Back At You Social BAY.
"Videos are what buyers and sellers want to see. Videos get more engagement, look more professional, and sets agents apart from one another," says Eric Gaygeshian, COO and Co-founder of Back At You. "We made these videos so that they are automatically posted to YouTube and optimized for SEO rankings. This should allow our clients to win more listings and stand out during new listing presentations."
Beyond providing agents with effortless marketing automation, the implementation of Back At You's Listing Video technology creates a more malleable showing landscape for the future. Providing video tours for listings allows for agents to be more flexible with clients' needs, and presents a valuable option for out-of-town buyers who may be relocating and unable to physically tour properties. In combination with Back At You's Virtual Open House feature, the Listing Video software will be instrumental in how real estate agents acquire buyer leads and sell active listings. With Millennials making up the largest workforce generation in the United States and the largest share of home buyers at 38 percent, this new feature also caters to younger generations that may prefer viewing listings digitally.
In addition to this new release, Back At You provides automated social media marketing, and an all-in-one solution designed to make companies more efficient, improve office communications, streamline operations, and reduce operating costs.
About Back At You
Back At You is the premier marketing, website, CRM, and back-office technology solution for real estate brokerages. The Company's three products, Social BAY, Connection BAY, and Financial BAY, provide all size brokerages and their agents with a seamless marketing, back-office, or all-in-one technology solution. The company's dedication to real estate and technology has earned it awards from the National Association of REALTORS® as one of the top real estate technologies, Inc 5000, Red Herring as a Top 100 technology company in North America and the World, and from Instagram and Facebook as an Official Marketing Partner.
