LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back At You, a leader in real estate technology, has completed an extensive rebranding of its product offerings. The changes are in response to accelerated company growth, evolved software offerings, and overall demand for robust technological solutions within the real estate space. At the heart of the rebranding is a clear segmentation of their industry leading products: SocialBAY, ClientBAY, and FinancialBAY, which all work to provide brokerages and their agents with a seamless solution for one, or all, of a brokerage's needs.
Over the last 11 years, Back At You has solidified its status as the market leader for real estate technology with over 300+ brokerages and 150,000+ agents utilizing the software, over 1,000,000 exclusive buyer and seller leads generated for clients, and over $1 billion commissions processed to agents. This growth reflects the increasing demand for intuitive, robust, and easy-to-use technology for real estate professionals.
With the product rebrand, the Company is better able to market and focus on its core products that are designed to position brokerages for long-term success, help them excel with a powerful all-in-one system, or allow clients to individually select their must-have marketing or back-office technology solutions. All products are leaders in their respective categories and, when combined into one solution, provide brokerages with unprecedented functionality making both revenue producers and admins more productive and efficient.
"The sheer breadth of technology and innovation we provide to brokerages and agents is unique in our industry. All our product lines, SocialBAY, ClientBAY, and FinancialBAY, are best in class," says Michael Glazer, CEO of Back At You. "Now, with a more segmented product approach, our teams can dedicate themselves to making each product solution smarter, easier to use, and more innovative."
To coincide with this rebrand, Back At You has launched an updated website to emphasize its focus on core products, new product identities, and extensive feature offerings. The site can be found at http://www.BackAtYou.com, which highlights each product solution, its benefits, and extensive features. Visitors can also access real estate rich content through blogs, educational downloadables, and other noteworthy articles researched and curated by a team with deep knowledge on the convergence of technology and real estate.
Back At You is the premier back-office, marketing, website, and CRM technology solution for real estate brokerages. The Company's three products, SocialBAY, ClientBAY, and FinancialBAY, provide all size brokerages and their agents with a seamless marketing, website, CRM, back-office, and all-in-one technology solution. The company's dedication to real estate and technology has earned it awards from the National Association of REALTORS® as one of the top real estate technologies, Inc 5000, Red Herring as a Top 100 technology company in North America and the World, and from Instagram and Facebook as an Official Marketing Partner.
