ESPOO, Finland, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The last two years have seen a large shift from regular face-to-face meetings to the more convenient and safe option of holding them online over things like MS Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Skype. One challenge this has presented for many people is not having a room in their home that provides an appropriate background that is not a distraction. The same applies for many students taking online classes. The good news is Background.live is here to help. Background.live recently celebrated its launch offering free high quality virtual background images for online conferences and classes. These images can reduce distractions, make calls more comfortable, and improve privacy. Downloads of the growing catalog of background images are free, with Background.live only asking a link is included back to their website to help the platform continue to grow.
"We discovered a real need we could address when we saw the statistics that most people keep their camera off when doing online conference calls because they don't want colleagues to see their homes for one reason or other," commented Hannu Salim, a spokesperson from Background.live. "Our high quality, free images solve that problem. They all look great and we here from our customers that they get complimented for using them all of the time."
New free high quality background images are added to the Background.live quite often. Highlights of its most and popular categories includes Home, Business / Meeting Room, Business / Office, Famous Places, and Nature / Landscapes.
Helen C., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, "I am up to about four Skype meetings a must. I am very happy to have discovered Background.live. Now there's no need to worry about this. The free backgrounds I use were simple to download and be able to put to use. I can't recommend Background.live enough."
