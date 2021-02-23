AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Backtracks, the leading technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, today announced the latest innovations to their technology stack, allowing listeners to interact with podcast and audio content like never before. The company has released head movement and head gesture detection capabilities, shattering the previously existing and any preconceived limitations of podcast content creation, advertising and consumption. With this new technology, listeners can interact with audio content simply by moving their head, opening up a new world of possibilities for creating custom listening experiences.
"We are beyond excited for what our newly released head movement and gesture detection capabilities mean for the future of podcasting and audio consumption," said Jonathan Gill, founder and CEO, Backtracks. "Netflix's Bandersnatch introduced a first-of-its-kind viewing experience for consumers in being able to interact with content in real-time to curate their own individualized streaming experience, and we are introducing the same choose your own adventure concept with regard to how listeners interact with audio content. Publishers and app creators can now create dynamic, interactive and totally immersive audio storytelling experiences based on human activity and gestures like nods, and the accompanying applications and opportunities of this technology are truly endless. I think it's fair to say that we're entering the next era of podcasting, and Backtracks is thrilled to be at the helm."
Privacy First
Backtracks head motion and gesture detection technology works by capturing data from AirPods Pro and Apple device sensors and layering in this data with audio analytics that are processed by Backtracks audio and podcast analytics web services. Backtracks activity detection uses sensors in phones and watches to capture analytics and data, however, all of this is done in a privacy-first manner, without using any visual, camera or personally identifiable user data.
Industry Applications
The touchless responsiveness of Backtracks' new technology allows publishers to detect listeners' vertical and horizontal nods, as well as if a listener is walking, running, biking or in a moving or stopped automobile, and customize audio content accordingly.
For example, in a "choose your own adventure" listening format, users can select their audio experience almost instantaneously with a nod, without having to touch their device or use voice recognition controls. The technology can also be used to create more immersive listening experiences with responsive spatially aware audio mixes; if a user turns their head to the left, sounds can become more amplified in the user's left ear, or, a change in user's movement or direction can trigger certain content to be played, including head gesture-based advertising formats where users nod to take an action.
Furthermore, the Backtracks Native SDKs also unlock non-gesture based possibilities. Built-in detection of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enable the mid-stream alteration of audio based on a combination audio and activity data.
Availability and Compatibility
Backtracks head motion, head gesture recognition, and activity detection technology is part of the recently released Backtracks Native SDKs for Apple and Android with head movement and head gesture detection available with AirPods Pro and iOS 14 or greater. The Backtracks Apple SDK works across Apple's operating systems (iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS) and devices, including iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, etc. The Backtracks Android SDK's activity detection works on Android and Wear OS 2.0 operating systems and supporting devices.
The Backtracks Native SDKs audio analytics functionality works across the entire Apple and Android platforms, including laptops, phones, tablets, watches and smart TVs.
"Our passion is audio and how people experience it," added Gill. "These newly introduced movement and gesture detection capabilities are just the latest innovations in our ever-evolving platform aimed to help brands deliver a superior audio experience for the listeners, while providing greater insights for engaging, reaching and understanding their target audiences."
For more information, visit backtracks.fm.
About Backtracks
Backtracks is the leading technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics. Through a product suite of turnkey tools and data analytics solutions, the company provides the technology for publishers, brands and advertisers to gain greater insights for engaging, reaching and understanding their target audiences while delivering a superior listening experience to their listeners. Founded in 2016 by engineers Jonathan Gill and Kevin Wright, Backtracks is on a mission to modernize the podcast medium by providing podcasters and advertisers with the tools to measure, discover and monetize their content and data. The company empowers thousands of podcasts and audio partners, including McKinsey & Company, Stratfor, Samsung, Mediahuis, The Memphis Grizzlies, and NASA to manage and monetize their audio content.
Media Contact
Rachel Provenzano, Backtracks, +1 585-748-2201, press@backtracks.fm
SOURCE Backtracks