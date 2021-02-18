ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BACnet International announced the launch of the BACnet Remote Interoperability Test Environment (BRITE). BRITE provides a confidential, supplier-independent environment for remote interoperability testing of BACnet devices. The focus of BRITE is BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC) product interoperability testing and it utilizes BACnet/SC to achieve secure connections over the Internet.
"We are proud to be able to assist BACnet manufactures in ramping up their BACnet/SC capabilities," stated Andy McMillan, president and managing director of BACnet International. "BRITE is a great solution as it's the only vendor independent platform that allows cooperating suppliers to evaluate the interoperability of their BACnet devices without physical co-location.
BRITE is built around a collection of cloud based BACnet/SC hubs along with interoperability support and diagnostic tools. Test sessions typically involve two suppliers and are arranged through BACnet International. Each session is private, only allowing access to the specific suppliers participating in that test session.
Suppliers can currently subscribe to the program, enroll their devices, and begin scheduling test sessions. Live test sessions will start on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Participation in the BRITE program is free for BACnet International corporate members throughout 2021.
More information on BRITE can be found at bacnetinternational.org/brite.
About BACnet International
BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. It oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. Its members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commission and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit bacnetinternational.org
