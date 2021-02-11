ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BACnet International is pleased to announce the results of its recent Board of Directors elections. The new board is comprised of nine industry executives, including: Andy McMillan, Erica Johnson (chair), Brad Hill (vice-chair), Paul Bartunek, James Burke, Raj Jayaraman, Raymond Rae, Dennis Swoboda, and Michael Wilson. The board of BACnet International will continue to focus on expanding the successful use of the BACnet building automation protocol.
The following individuals will serve on the 2021 BACnet International Board of Directors:
Andy McMillan, BACnet International President & Managing Director
Andy McMillan is president and managing director of BACnet International, where he works with users and suppliers to expand and enhance the BACnet community. Formerly he served as president and general manager of a building automation unit of Philips Lighting. McMillan's background includes broad open systems industry development and marketing experience, as well as strong technical knowledge of distributed automation and information management systems. McMillan has co-founded several companies and has been a featured speaker on open systems and automation at conferences in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia. McMillan co-authored a book on open systems networking and holds a dozen patents in sensors, automation and software. He has MBA and BSEE degrees from the University of Michigan and is a member of ASHRAE, AEE, IEEE.
Erica Johnson, QA Cafe (Chair)
Erica Johnson is the chief executive officer at QA Cafe, a dynamic software company providing test and analysis solutions to the broadband, consumer, and enterprise networking communities. In this position she utilizes her industry experience in networking and data communications to oversee the operations of the company as well as deliver on strategies for continued growth. Prior to joining QA Cafe, she was the director of the University of New Hampshire's InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) in Durham, NH, for over 10 years. In recognition of her ability to drive technical innovation, Johnson has been recognized by NH Business Review as a recipient of the 2016 Outstanding Women in Business award, Fierce Telecom's list of "Women in Wireline", and was awarded, by the University of New Hampshire, the UNH Women's Commission's Stephanie Thomas Staff Award in honor of her achievements in promoting and embodying the advancement of women in the sciences. She received her Bachelor of Computer Science and MBA from the University of New Hampshire in 2001 and 2011, respectively.
Brad Hill, Honeywell International (Vice-Chair)
Brad Hill is currently working as the global director of Offering Management for Honeywell International corporate where he is involved in progressing the advancement of the new product development organization across the company. Hill has over 30 years' experience in the building controls industry, beginning with Honeywell in 1990 where he was involved in the design and programming of complex integrated control solutions for large projects, and commenced involvement with BACnet in 1996. He has worked in a variety of roles relating to R&D, solutions delivery, program management, product management, and portfolio governance; and has worked in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Hill holds an MBA, MES (Sustainable Energy), and a Bachelor of Computer Science.
Paul L. Bartunek, III, ABB
Paul L. Bartunek, III is the vice president of HVAC Sales and Marketing for ABB Drives USA. ABB is an international pioneering technology leader in developing and deploying energy efficient products and systems that are transforming the industry in globally sustainable ways. With over 25+ years of experience in the electronic manufacturing industry and a demonstrated history of successful relationship building, Bartunek is a skilled development professional. In his role, Bartunek leads sales and marketing initiatives for the commercial family of variable frequency drive products. He has impact with mergers and acquisitions, new product development, team building, and creating energy efficient solutions for customers.
James Burke, Johnson Controls
James Burke is the vice president of HVAC Construction Sales, North America and is responsible for the strategic and executive leadership to achieve market share growth and secured results. Burke has been with Johnson Controls for more than 18 years. He started his career in the Controls product engineering business before transitioning to the NA Branch Organization where he took on increasing responsibility within the HVAC & Controls businesses, serving in roles such as construction account executive, branch general manager and area construction sales manager. Most recently, Burke served as vice president and general manager, Building Automation Systems, Global Products, where he was responsible for the product roadmap and execution of the product strategy for the Metasys, Verasys, and other BAS Global Brands.
Raj Jayaraman, Burton Medical
Raj Jayaraman currently serves as the president of Burton Medical, a leader in medical lighting applications. Prior to joining Burton Medical, Jayaraman was vice president of Philips Lighting, where he amassed over 30 years of experience in the lighting and electrical products industries. He has held a variety of executive positions in R&D, Lean Operations, Supply Chain, Marketing and General Management. Jayaraman was deeply involved in the connected lighting strategy and business at Philips Lighting, and also had extensive experience with M&A activities there. He received his PhD from MIT in Microelectronics and holds 9 patents.
Raymond Rae, CopperTree Analytics
Raymond Rae is an active principal in CopperTree Analytics. He also co-founded ESC Automation, Delta Connects and Delta Controls, a full line manufacturer of native BACnet Direct Digital Control (DDC) systems for building automation systems which is now a part of the Delta Group under Delta Electronics Inc. Rae has been an active supporter of BACnet since its inception, serving on the board of directors and/or contributing to BMA, BIG-NA, BIG-CA, BIG-CN and BI. He has enjoyed more than 45 years in the HVAC industry and has an extensive background, which includes: energy auditing, computerized building simulations, system commissioning, controls, engineering, product certifications, design and marketing. Rae has been a member of ASHRAE since 1984.
Dennis Swoboda - Blue Ridge Technologies
Dennis Swoboda is the vice president of Sales and Marketing for Blue Ridge Technologies, a manufacturer of Native BACnet lighting control solutions designed for open communication with most building automation systems. In his role, Swoboda oversees global sales and marketing initiatives for the sale and installation of Blue Ridge Technologies lighting control systems. In addition, he works with engineers, end users, owners and controls contractors to help lower life cycle costs, increase energy savings, and reduce carbon emissions by taking control of the largest energy loads in a building. Swoboda has over 20 years of lighting control experience, and gives frequent talks and presentations on energy codes, lighting, and BACnet. He has been a member of BACnet International for over a decade, and has previously served as the BACnet International marketing committee chair.
Michael R. Wilson – Automated Logic
Michael R. Wilson is the product marketing and sales operations manager for Automated Logic (ALC). Wilson is responsible for developing effective product marketing strategies and plans to communicate product features and benefits to customers. He produces comprehensive product launch kits, influences product pricing, guides sales teams, and develops messaging and market positioning. At BACnet International, Wilson has served as the marketing committee chair and a steering committee member. He has been recognized with multiple awards for his leadership and contributions to the association and BACnet community.
About BACnet International
BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. It oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. Its members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commission and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit bacnetinternational.org.
Media Contact
Natalie Nardone, BACnet International, 770-971-6003, natalie@bacnetinternational.org
SOURCE BACnet International