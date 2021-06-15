ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BACnet community is proud to announce that NETxAutomation Software GmbH has become the latest company to join BACnet International as a silver member. NETxAutomation is an Austrian company founded in 2001 that operates worldwide. It is one of the leading providers of innovative software for building automation and its products consist of reliable server systems, visualizations, lighting control systems, energy reporting systems and shading control systems.
"NETxAutomation is a globally known provider of advanced software solutions for building automation projects on various integration protocols and interfaces," stated Paul Furtak, chief executive officer of NETxAutomation. "It offers also a web-based visualization and control platform, including all relevant BMS functions and features. The focus is on medium and large projects such as hotels, office buildings, shopping centers and airports with multiple field and automation protocols. Joining BACnet International shows that we are concentrating heavily on this rapidly growing automation standard and that we have extended functions to support our customers and partners. We look forward to working closely with the BACnet organization."
NETxAutomation joins more than 150 leading building automation suppliers as BACnet International members supporting promotion of BACnet as a global communications protocol.
"We are happy to welcome NETxAutomation to the BACnet International community of interoperable automation suppliers," said Andy McMillan, president and managing director of BACnet International. "It is the creativity and innovation of companies like NETxAutomation that continues to broaden the application reach of BACnet solutions."
About BACnet International
BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning and maintenance of control equipment that use BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit bacnetinternational.org.
