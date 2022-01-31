ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BACnet Testing Laboratories' Working Group (BTL-WG) has released BTL Test Package v20.0, which contains updated tests and procedures to be used by manufacturers to pre-test products for BACnet compliance, and to test devices qualifying for BTL Certification. The BTL-WG was formed by BACnet International to oversee the establishment of the BACnet conformance certification and listing program.
With this release of the BTL Test Package added, test coverage has been extended to include most functionality up through BACnet Protocol Revision 20, along with some functionality from later Protocol Revisions, including BACnet Secure Connect (135-2016 plus addenda: bd, be,bi, bk, bl, bm, bn, bp, bq and BACnet/Secure Connect addendum bj).
"Testing and Certification of products is crucial to the BACnet standard's success," stated Andy McMillan, president & managing director of BACnet International. "Interoperability is facilitated by BTL testing and that is essential to maintaining BACnet's broad utilization and user satisfaction."
With Test Package 20.0 now available, BTL testing has entered a Transition Period. Test Package 20.0 replaces Test Package 18.1.4 as the current test package. The BTL Working Group has set the Transition Period to end March 18, 2022. During the Transition Period, vendors may choose to have their product tested with either test package for those products having Protocol Revision 18 or lower. Products with Protocol Revision 19 or higher must use Test Package 20.0. Any product currently in BTL Testing will continue with Test Package 18.1.4.
To see all BTL Listed products, please visit bacnetinternational.net/btl. For more information on the BTL, or to obtain the BTL Test Package v20.0 visit bacnetlabs.org/test_documentation.
About BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL)
BACnet Testing Laboratories was established by BACnet International to support compliance testing and interoperability testing activities and consists of the BTL Manager and the BTL Working Group (BTL-WG). Its general activities include publishing the BTL Implementation Guidelines document, awarding worldwide BTL Listings to qualified BACnet devices, publishing and maintaining the BTL Test Package, approving Testing Laboratories for BTL Testing, providing testing services through its managed BACnet laboratory, and organizing the annual PlugFest Interoperability Workshop.
About BACnet International
BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit http://www.bacnetinternational.org.
