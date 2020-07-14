SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Elf, LLC announces the complete transition of all Bad Elf Flex receivers to the Hemisphere GNSS Phantom OEM module. As one of the first partners to incorporate the Phantom, Bad Elf Flex offers significantly enhanced capabilities and further exemplifies their commitment to future-ready GNSS designs.
"We tested the Phantom OEM modules extensively, and confirmed they deliver the promised power savings and performance improvements when integrated with the Bad Elf Flex," said Larry Fox, Bad Elf's vice president of marketing and business development. "Hemisphere's technology allows us to democratize GNSS through Bad Elf Flex. The new Phantom modules deliver a 30% gain in battery life, superior performance, and scalable access to every GNSS constellation and signal, including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS, and Hemisphere's Atlas® L-band."
Bad Elf Flex offers the first scalable-accuracy GNSS receiver with a daily option to choose between L-Band and RTK. Bad Elf Flex in standard configuration achieves 30-60 cm accuracy in real-time for GIS use. Consuming a Bad Elf Flex Token unlocks a full RTK workflow for a 24-hour period to deliver 1cm horizontal accuracy. Bad Elf Flex stores Bad Elf Flex Tokens directly on the receiver, making them available for use anytime and anywhere. Customers requiring high accuracy at all times may purchase the Bad Elf Flex Extreme bundle, with RTK capabilities permanently unlocked, for a one-time upgrade fee.
Surveyors and their crews now have a scalable-accuracy, survey-grade receiver. GIS managers can focus on flexible field choices for work crews with varying skill levels. Bad Elf Flex falls within most capital expense budgets, allowing businesses to obtain operational and financial efficiencies.
"Bad Elf saw an opportunity to offer the GIS community a product lineup with better than 3-meter accuracy for under $3,000," said John Cunningham, Bad Elf's chief executive officer. "We began three years ago with our 2-meter ($300) and 1-meter ($600) mapping-grade product offerings. Our customers continued asking us to address the 50cm, 10cm, and 1cm requirements for their businesses. We worked hard over the past two years to build a platform, Bad Elf Flex ($3,000), that addresses these needs without breaking budgets. We have a solution that works today and provides a foundation to meet future customer requests. We love learning from our customers and look forward to continuing this conversation and extending high-accuracy GNSS for all."
"Hemisphere is excited that Bad Elf's Flex series now features our latest generation GNSS receiver," said Miles Ware, director of marketing at Hemisphere. "We believe the scalable accuracy option made possible by our high-performance Atlas L-band correction service will be a game-changer in their served markets."
About Bad Elf, LLC
Bad Elf, LLC envisions, designs, and manufactures niche hardware and software with an emphasis on Apple's MFi ("Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad") program. Bad Elf began developing handheld GNSS receiver accessories for the aviation and marine markets. As more and more GIS customers began adopting our products for mobile field collection, we have pivoted to a more GIS-centric operation. Our team spans the USA geographically and shares over a decade of shared work and personal history. The Bad Elf team mixes decades of experience and expertise in embedded hardware, firmware, middleware, and application software.
For more information, please contact:
Larry Fox
Bad Elf, LLC
Phone: +1 (855) 422-3353 x 409
Email: larry@bad-elf.com
www.bad-elf.com