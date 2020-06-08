CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BAI Security is the featured cover story for Industry Era's Best Security Solution Providers of 2020. IE describes the IT Security Assessment and Compliance experts as the "most innovative, rigorous, cost-effective security solution."
Blazing the Cybersecurity Trail
Since 2007, President/CEO Michael Bruck and BAI Security have innovated their way to the forefront of cybersecurity. Driven to ensure the total security posture of their partners, BAI's mission is to provide top-shelf IT assessment offerings that are customizable and cost-effective, allowing organizations of all sizes to benefit from superior security services. Initially serving Banks and Credit Unions, BAI's nationwide footprint continues to expand, now with clients in Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Financial Services, Legal, Insurance, Utilities, and other highly regulated sectors.
Uncommon Focus
As a pure play IT security provider, BAI Security delivers unique specialization. Unlike general IT or consulting companies with outsourced staff, assessment and compliance are BAI's singular priority. Their team of in-house engineers and seasoned auditors devote significant resources to researching present-day hacking tools and cybercriminals' most aggressive techniques. BAI then reverse-engineers its methods, developing groundbreaking assessment processes that mimic the expertise, patience, and tenacity found in modern-day hackers.
BAI Security's resulting robust assessment methods are far more comprehensive in depth and breadth than traditional approaches. And yet this forward thinking team never get too comfortable. According to CEO Bruck, with cybercriminals rapidly changing their attack fronts, BAI engineers continually re-test methods, challenge assumptions, and iterate proactive solutions to stay ahead of emerging threats. This positions BAI at the frontline of cybersecurity, thwarting even the savviest hackers and raising the bar for the entire security industry.
Undercutting Today's Threats
As CEO Bruck warns, many IT security organizations are falling behind evolving threats by using traditional, 'bare minimum' assessments that satisfy regulators, but which are not comprehensive enough to stop modern-day hackers. The resulting false sense of security can leave clients in the dark about their own risk level.
To counter this, BAI Security's proprietary approach is deliberately exhaustive. Methods include their rigorous Red Team Assessment and Social Engineering Evaluation, which deploy an array of attack vectors (digital, human, physical) to simulate how an organization's technology, personnel, policies, and procedures integrate to prevent - or allow - a real-world cyberattack. Additionally, throughout COVID-19, BAI is offering current clients a complementary Remote Worker Risk Assessment to address the elevation in malicious cyberactivity targeting at-home workers.
Results That Remove the Blinders
BAI Security's exceptional outcomes prove the serious risk their partner organizations were previously blind to:
- 85% of the time, BAI's IT Security Assessment reveals serious, previously undetected issues in new client environments.
- 93% of the time, BAI successfully breaches client environments with their exacting Red Team Assessment.
- 100% of recently surveyed clients rate both the "Depth" and "Comprehensiveness" of their BAI Audit as "Excellent."
BAI Security's focus on rigor and relationships shows, making it clear how they earned their place among the Best Security Solution Providers of 2020.
