BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on August 13, 2020. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:15 PM on August 13, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (9:15 AM on August 14, 2020, Beijing Time).
Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.
For pre-registration, please click http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2568424. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "2568424".
In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until August 21, 2020:
International:
+61 2 8199 0299
Passcode:
2568424
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc. is a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.
