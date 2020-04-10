NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori Sherer, a San Francisco-based partner with Bain & Company and global leader of the firm's Digital and Advanced Analytics practices, has been recognized by Consulting magazine as one of its inaugural "Women Leaders in Technology" for 2020. The recognition is a testament to her deep expertise and more than 20 years of experience in the field of advanced analytics and decision science.
"Lori has developed unique expertise in successfully applying advanced analytics to address business challenges in a wide range of industries. Her extensive experience and global perspective on state-of-the-art techniques has changed how our clients approach decision science and altered how they build the internal skills they need to extend their own analytics capability and innovation," said Chris Brahm, global head of Bain & Company's Advanced Analytics practice. "I'm so pleased that Consulting magazine has recognized Lori's impact in this rapidly evolving field and, together with the entire firm, I congratulate her on this very well deserved honor."
Since joining Bain & Company in 2014, Ms. Sherer has led some of the firm's largest clients in the financial services and tech space. She also pioneered the firm's work on tech disruption in the healthcare sector.
Ms. Sherer has worked on projects focused on delivering decision science models for marketing, customer experience enhancement, loyalty, revenue enhancement, customer service, collections and risk management.
In addition, she helped found the Bain Innovation Exchange, a global ecosystem of cross-industry partnerships focused on capturing growth opportunities and building networks for Bain clients within the tech ecosystem.
"I am humbled by this recognition from my peers in the consulting industry," said Ms. Sherer. "It is truly an honor to be among this esteemed group of tech leaders, and I share the recognition with my exceptional colleagues at Bain, who challenge me and make me better every day."
Prior to joining Bain & Company, Ms. Sherer honed her decision science experience as general manager of the Enterprise Management division at FICO, a global analytics software and services company, and as chief strategy and new applications development officer at RMS, a leading risk modeling company.
Outside of her consulting work, Ms. Sherer is a member of the faculty advisory board for Stanford's Institute for Computational Mathematics and Engineering, and a frequent lecturer for Stanford's Women in Data Science (WiDS) where she speaks on data ethics. She is a venture investor and advises and invests in the insurtech space. She is also serves on the advisory board of Yokyworks, a non-profit that works with dyslexic children to eliminate barriers to reading.
Ms. Sherer is an avid marathoner who trains with Team in Training and raises funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Ms. Sherer and her fellow honorees will be recognized at an awards gala on August 21 in Chicago. Coverage of the honorees and the event will appear in Consulting magazine's April issue (www.consultingmag.com). Consulting is published by ALM, a global leader in specialized industry news and information.
Editor's Note: To arrange an interview with Ms. Sherer, please contact Dan Pinkney at dan.pinkney@bain.com or +1 646 562 8102.
About Bain & Company
Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 58 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients. We proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry, and our clients have outperformed the stock market 4-to-1. Learn more at www.bain.com and follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.
Media Contact:
Dan Pinkney
Bain & Company
Tel: +1 646 562 8102
dan.pinkney@bain.com