OWOSSO, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baker College, Michigan's largest, private non-profit college and the top private transfer school in the state, will offer OnlineLive, a new learning modality option for students, beginning in the fall 2021 semester. OnlineLive will provide students a real-time, synchronous remote learning option, in addition to Baker College's current live/in-person and asynchronous Baker College Online modalities.
OnlineLive offers students 16-week synchronous Zoom classes, incorporating live video interaction with instructors and classmates, meeting at the same set course times each week. This differs from BakerOnline, which offers 8-week classes that are hosted asynchronously, allowing students the flexibility to learn materials, work on projects and engage with class discussion boards at times that are convenient to them. Baker College also continues to offer its in-person learning modality at campuses in Auburn Hills, Cadillac, Jackson, Muskegon and Owosso (coming to Royal Oak in fall 2022).
"We're so excited to be adding OnlineLive as an option for our students, as Baker continually strives to keep quality higher education accessible to all," said Dr. Lesa Louch, president of Baker College Online. "Between our traditional in-person classroom seats across Michigan, the more self-guided BakerOnline experience, and now the real-time, remote synchronous option of OnlineLive, we hope every student can find the type of learning experience and environment that works best for them."
Baker College is well positioned to add the OnlineLive learning modality to its offerings, having more than 20 years of experience in providing online classes and degree programs. Recently, Baker College was awarded its second "Exemplary Status" rating, marking it as the only exemplary online college in Michigan and one of only six across the U.S. This endorsement is from the Online Learning Consortium (OLC), a leading professional organization devoted to advancing quality online learning.
"The concept of quality in online education can be elusive and complex, and with the pandemic spurring so many new online options in higher education, it's more important than ever that students can identify trustworthy and competent online programs for their educational needs," said Louch. "Between our decades of experience and national endorsements from the OLC and the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA), I hope students in search of a superior online education know they can find it at Baker College."
Students will have multiple options to mix-and-match class modalities, to create their best academic journey. A complete Baker College program list, with modality options, is available HERE. More information about Baker College campuses, Baker College Online and the new Baker College OnlineLive learning modality is available at baker.edu.
