The leading global law firm will integrate numerous products and tools as part of its strategic partnership with the iManage technology partner.
TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RBRO Solutions, a leading iManage technology partner, today announced a partnership with Baker McKenzie, a premier global law firm, to identify needs and produce and deliver a host of innovative solutions to enhance how users interact and engage with the iManage Work10 knowledge platform. RBRO Solutions assists Baker McKenzie with the adoption of sophisticated, yet easy-to-use tools that improve efficiency and scale with the law firm's size while facilitating regional and/or office-level needs.
"RBRO Solutions is proud and excited to partner with Baker McKenzie and to be a trusted technology partner on their digital journey," said Howard Russell, CEO of RBRO Solutions. "Led by a strong level of confidence in our product roadmap, we were able to demonstrate to Baker McKenzie that RBRO Solutions is capable of meeting their current and future needs as we build best-in-class integrations and implement value-add solutions. Our next-gen tools address areas of obvious demand and high-growth potential in the marketplace, and we continue to invest in the training, tools, and services that are so important to support our clients while on iManage's leading cloud knowledge management platform."
"Leveraging RBRO Solutions technology will assist us in meeting the challenge of integrating and supporting our iManage platform needs while delivering significant business value to our firm," said Daniel Surowiec, CIO at Baker McKenzie. "Investing in a variety of RBRO's industry-leading tools empowers our users and system administrators to be more efficient and productive while securing and maintaining the integrity of our client's data. Just like RBRO Solutions' solid performance in supporting us on other initiatives, these enhancements and upgrades have already proven to be beneficial."
Teams from both RBRO Solutions and Baker McKenzie are working in collaboration to help achieve a smooth transition onto the iManage platform with tools that include:
- Nucleus WorkspaceManagement: provisions and automatically updates workspaces and their contents.
- Nucleus Assistant: empowers global support and organization to more efficiently respond to user needs in iManage and provides effective delegation of key capabilities to IT support teams of varying responsibility.
- User Sync Process: provides the flexibility that Baker McKenzie will need around network user and group provisioning and automation.
- Analytics: facilitates insights into iManage adoption and decision-support information.
- Teams: dynamically integrates file transfer between iManage Work and Microsoft Teams.
- Data Movement: enables efficient enterprise-class data movement from disparate systems into and between Baker McKenzie's iManage libraries.
About Baker McKenzie
Complex business challenges require an integrated response across different markets, sectors, and areas of law. Baker McKenzie's client solutions provide seamless advice, underpinned by deep practice and sector expertise, as well as first-rate local market knowledge. Across more than 70 offices globally, Baker McKenzie works alongside our clients to deliver solutions for a connected world.
About RBRO Solutions Inc.
A leading web-based document and email management provider for the legal and financial industries, RBRO serves professional firms looking for secure file collaboration, knowledge management, and information governance solutions. RBRO was founded in 2003 and is a premier iManage partner that provides full-stack solutions ranging from consulting services and iManage integration functionality.
