BAY MINETTE, Ala., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Baldwin County School District announced today that it has renewed its contract with Vendor Registry for another 1 year. The School District is utilizing Vendor Registry that helps local governments post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. Vendor Registry provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from 27 participating agencies and more than 4,000 from across Alabama. The Baldwin County School District invites all vendors to register.
The Baldwin County School District renewed its partnership with Vendor Registry in April 2021. Vendor Registry provides a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Alabama government agencies a method to minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process. In renewing, the Baldwin County School District continues to save time, increase competition, and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.
The Baldwin County School District will continue to have access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. The school district invites all current vendors not already registered on the Vendor Registry to do so today. Vendor registration is easy and takes only a few minutes online. Vendors can register on Vendor Registry by visiting the Baldwin County School District page.
Vendors registered to the Baldwin County School District can access their bids, related documents, addendum, and award information. In addition, the Vendor Registry offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry and all addenda associated with those bids. A robust NIGP code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes and receive matched bids.
"Our continued partnership with Vendor Registry helps our valued vendors to access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. In addition to the time savings, our vendors will also benefit from registering in one location for all local bid opportunities. We invite all of our current vendors to register or contact the vendor support team with any questions," stated Marlana Hanner, Specialist Purchasing of the Baldwin County School District.
Vendor Registry's customer success team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 877-822-0801.
About the Baldwin County School District:
Baldwin County is located in the southwest corner of the state, bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Mobile Bay, Florida, and adjoining counties in Alabama. It is one of the largest counties in land area east of the Mississippi River, home to more than 200,000 residents, and is the fastest growing county in Alabama and one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. Baldwin County is the location of the first public school in Alabama, built in 1799 by the community of Tensaw, and today's schools remain community centers. The schools in the county are located in seven areas identified as "feeder patterns", the educational path a student takes from kindergarten through 12th grade.
About Vendor Registry:
Vendor Registry, powered by mdf commerce, is the trusted solution for local government procurement departments in Alabama. With an existing database of local vendors looking to do business in Alabama, a shared Bid Library amongst participating buying organizations and easy-to-use features, we have your procurement solution. Find out more about Vendor Registry at https://vendorregistry.com/purchaser.
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, Vendor Registry, 844-247-4220, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE Vendor Registry