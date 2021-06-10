FLORENCE, Ky., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff's newly expanded inductive sensor portfolio for use in explosive-hazard areas has now earned CSA approval for the US and Canada. These sensors provide reliable detection and position measurement when hazardous materials, such as explosive gas, dust, or flammable liquids, are present.
Designed specifically to meet the demands of applications in hazardous atmospheres, each sensor uses such a low current and voltage to operate that it cannot ignite flammable material present in explosive zones. The combination of a sensor and an isolating amplifier forms an intrinsically safe unit.
The inductive sensors are available in three families of temperature ranges--low, high, and universal --for use in a wide range of ambient conditions. The sensor families are available in M12, M18 and M30 form factors for a wide range of applications. Their inductive switching principle provides non-contact, wear-free operation. They are approved for ATEX Zones 0, 1, 20, and 21.
The CSA-approved inductive sensors join a broad portfolio of intrinsically safe sensors from Balluff, including those with Ex, CE, IEC, IECEx, and EAC approvals and for ATEX zones 0, 1 and 2, and zones 20, 21, and 22. Additional sensors for explosion protected areas can be found at http://www.balluff.com.
Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.
