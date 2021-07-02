FLORENCE, Ky., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff has introduced a range of new products for positioning and measurement: rotary encoders, inductive positioning sensors and laser light bands.
Each solution is wear-free and designed to provide highly precise position detection for a range of automation applications.
- Rotary Encoders: By converting mechanical movement into digital electrical signals, our rotary encoders record length, position, speed, angles, angular velocities or rotary movements with different measuring principles to meet your needs. They are available in a variety of designs, including miniature encoders and multi-turn hollow shaft encoders, to meet the demands of multiple applications, including those in harsh environments.
- Inductive Positioning System: Continuously measure the target position of metallic objects with a range up to 17mm, with analog or IO-Link outputs. With an integrated stroke counter, it detects the number of clamping actions and issues warnings when a preset limit is exceeded. An internal runtime counter continuously monitors the lifetime operating hours. Comprehensive diagnostic data can be read over an IO-Link interface.
- Laser Light Bands: Offering numerous measuring modes such as object diameter, object position, gap width, gap position, and edge position, our multifunctional laser light bands with an absolute resolution down to 0.01 mm are ideal for precise position detection. With five different light band widths available in both analog and IO-Link, they have a wide range of uses.
Accurate position feedback is used in a wide range of automation and measurement applications. The wide variety of possible solutions from Balluff allows customers to choose the solutions that best fit their application needs.
For more information, visit http://www.Balluff.com
About Balluff Inc.
Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.
