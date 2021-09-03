FLORENCE, Ky., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff's newest magnetostrictive linear position sensor provides absolute position information over distances of up to 250 meters when used as part of the Balluff position measuring system.
The profile-style sensor can be configured for measuring ranges between 5 and 250 meters with a repeat accuracy up to ±0.5 mm. This long-range measuring capability makes it ideal for applications on traveling cranes, overhead cranes, avoidance controls, and crane and trolley movement.
The position measuring system comes with a linear position sensor with a Profinet interface, several magnets, and software function blocks for the Siemens PLC.
The magnets are installed along the track of the crane, with their position read by the sensor installed on the crane itself. Information about the position of the magnets relative to the sensor is sent to the controller which calculates the absolute coordinates of the crane position.
This system isn't susceptible to contamination and can stand up to harsh environments with an IP67 rating, making it more dependable than solutions built on laser sensors and other measurement tools which can be easily impeded by dirt and dust.
"There are several options for measuring long distances, including encoders and lasers, but most plants and mills are really dirty, and that environment can impact the usability of those tools. But you don't have to worry about that with this system. The sensor and magnets work without fail, even with caked on dirt. This is an effective and low maintenance solution," said Chris Heberlein, director of sales, automation and technology for Balluff.
And like all Balluff magnetostrictive linear position sensors, this system features high repeatability and is wear-free thanks to non-contact measurement.
For more information, visit https://www.balluff.com/local/us/products/new-products-overview/product-news/long-distance-positioning-system/
About Balluff Inc.: Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.
